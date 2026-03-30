3 Monster Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Key Points

Enterprise Products Partners is a high-yield, resilient anchor for investors' portfolios.

Evergy offers steady dividends and strong AI-related growth prospects.

UPS has an especially juicy dividend and is poised to increase profitability.

10 stocks we like better than United Parcel Service ›

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1. Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) ranks as one of the strongest midstream energy companies in North America. Few players have a larger integrated pipeline, storage, and export distribution networks as Enterprise.

Few pipeline stocks can match Enterprise Products Partners' distribution, either. The limited partnership (LP) has increased its distribution for 27 consecutive years. Its forward distribution yield currently stands at roughly 5.6%, a level below the average in recent years because Enterprise's unit price has soared.

Enterprise Products Partners is largely insulated from inflation, with around 90% of its long-term contracts including price escalation provisions designed to offset inflation. Roughly 98% of the company's debt is fixed-rate. The midstream leader also doesn't have to worry about oil and gas price swings hurting its business, thanks to its fee-based revenue model. Enterprise has generated stable and growing cash flow through both good and bad periods for the energy sector.

Several long-term trends should work to Enterprise Products Partners' benefit, including booming exports of U.S. liquid natural gas (LNG) and rising domestic demand for natural gas to power AI data centers. This stock offers investors stability and income, along with steady growth, over the next decade.

2. Evergy

Electric utility stocks tend to hold up well during economic downturns and volatile markets. That makes sense: Electricity demand is usually quite stable. Utility stocks have often been viewed as boring by many investors. That isn't the case anymore, at least not with one of my favorite utilities -- Evergy (NASDAQ: EVRG).

Evergy provides electric power to around 1.7 million customers in eastern Kansas and western Missouri. It has no competition in the areas it serves. Roughly half of the company's power comes from clean energy sources, including nuclear, wind, and solar.

AI is the main reason Evergy isn't a boring utility stock. Kansas and Missouri provide financial incentives for companies building data centers. As a result, the region is a hotbed of AI infrastructure expansion. Evergy signed agreements with four data center projects in February 2026 and expects at least one more deal later this year. The company predicts that these and other large load customers "will drive significant load growth through 2030 and beyond."

Evergy expects to grow its adjusted earnings per share by more than 8% annually beginning in 2028, driven by AI-related demand. The company also pays an attractive dividend yield of 3.4%. It has increased the dividend for 23 consecutive years.

3. United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is probably the most familiar name of these three monster dividend stocks. The company is a global logistics leader that delivers an average of 20.8 million packages daily worldwide.

After booming during the COVID-19 pandemic, UPS' stock has performed dismally over the last few years, only to mount a strong comeback in the fourth quarter of 2025. That rebound's momentum evaporated in recent weeks, in part due to the conflict with Iran. However, I think UPS' long-term prospects look bright.

The company is nearing the end of its period of reducing Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shipment volume. Management views 2026 as an "inflection point" in its strategy to restructure UPS as a leaner, more agile business. UPS should also be more profitable as it adds higher margin shipments, such as healthcare logistics.

Is UPS' ultra-high 6.8% dividend yield in danger? I don't think so. The company should generate ample free cash flow to cover its dividend at least at current levels. This turnaround play could pay investors handsomely over the next 10 years.

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Keith Speights has positions in Amazon, Enterprise Products Partners, Evergy, and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.