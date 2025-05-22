3 Money Traps Lower-Middle-Class Folks Get Tricked Into

Those in the lower middle class may be trying to find a new way to climb to the next rung of the socioeconomic ladder, but there are those out there who would take advantage of it, pulling the rug out from under them with the allure of prosperity and wealth.

If you consider yourself in this tax bracket, watch out for these kinds of plots that can work against you. Here are three money traps lower-middle-class folks can get tricked into.

Purchasing an Annuity

Sean Babin, CEO of Babin Wealth Management, advised steering clear of annuities, which are contracts between an individual and an insurance company. With annuities, an individual will purchase one in full or with payments and then the insurance company will make payments to them for a certain amount of time, per Investor.gov.

“Behind the scenes, these insurance companies have rigged the game in their favor through either high fees and/or caps on how much you can make,” Babin explained. “Annuities can have what’s called a ‘cap rate,’ meaning if your cap rate is 10% and the stock market returns 24%, like it did in 2024, the insurance company gets to keep all that growth over 10%.”

If your goal is to grow your wealth, Babin cautioned that an annuity is not the product to do it in. “If you have an annuity, discuss your options with a fiduciary, not the insurance company,” he said.

Credit Card Rewards

Spend money on a credit card and earn points, cash back, miles and other rewards in return. For some, this might sound like a win-win, but it can be a lose-lose. That’s because you need to make sure you are paying off your balance in full if you choose to get one of these credit cards, according to Michael Rodriguez, founder of Equanimity Wealth.

“These cards deliberately target aspirational lower-middle-class consumers with promises of luxury perks and lifestyle upgrades, knowing many won’t be able to pay off their balances,” Rodriguez said. “When you pay such high interest to get pennies on the dollar for travel rewards, you end up losing more than you are gaining. I love using credit cards for the perks, but it is important to avoid the high interest credit card trap.”

“The average credit card interest rate is 22%,” Babin said. “If you spent that $5,000 to get the welcome bonus but could only pay $2,000 back, the annual interest owed on $3,000 is $660.”

Car Payments

Having an expensive car is one of the quickest ways to set you back financially, in Babin’s professional opinion.

“If your car payment is over $700 per month, you have an expensive car,” Babin said. “Don’t get trapped into buying a car that’s more than you need.”

Rodriguez highlighted that traditional auto loans used to be around 60 months and are now closer to 84 months.

“These extended terms specifically target lower-income buyers by making expensive vehicles seem ‘affordable’ with smaller payments spread over more years,” Rodriguez explained. “What they don’t emphasize is how much more you’ll pay in interest, or that many buyers end up with negative equity.”

In other words, one could end up owing more than what the car is worth, only adding to the financial woes of the lower-middle-class folks trying to get ahead.

