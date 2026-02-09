3 Mineral Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

Key Points

Political interest in securing the nation's supply of critical minerals has grown over the past year.

USA Rare Earth and MP Materials are two companies committed to producing rare earths.

TMC The Metals Company is working toward producing metals from materials sourced from the seafloor.

10 stocks we like better than USA Rare Earth ›

It may be early in 2026, but one investing theme that has become increasingly popular among growth investors is critical minerals. From rare-earth companies to metal producers that supply the minerals underpinning advanced technologies, these stocks are shining brightly on investors' radars.

But which of these mineral stocks provides the most significant opportunities for building robust personal wealth? Let's take a look at some leading candidates.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Look for big news in the coming weeks from USA Rare Earth

Debuting on public markets in March 2025 following a business merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is striving to become a vertically integrated provider of rare-earth magnets. The company's Round Top deposit contains 15 of the 17 rare-earth elements, including all heavy rare-earth elements -- distinguishing itself from other U.S. rare-earth companies.

Recently, USA Rare Earth inked a letter of intent (LOI) with the U.S. government, which plans to invest $1.6 billion in equity in the company. This agreement reduces some of the risk that had surrounded the company before the deal, stemming from the lack of clarity regarding the development of the Round Top project.

With the Trump administration intent on shoring up the domestic supply of rare-earth materials -- and demand for these minerals unlikely to ebb anytime soon -- USA Rare Earth offers an excellent opportunity for patient investors who recognize the company's potential to prosper as it brings its vertically integrated operations to fruition.

Look for the company to commission commercial-scale production of its magnet production facility in Q1 2026.

This deep-sea mining company offers an ocean of fortune-building potential

Instead of rare earths, TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) has its sights set on producing copper, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, metals that, while more common than rare earths, are also critical in various applications such as defense and technology.

TMC plans to harvest polymetallic nodules -- chunks of rock containing copper, nickel, cobalt, and manganese found on the seafloor -- then transport them to shore, where it will process them to produce the individual metals. Taking a step closer to this end last June, TMC announced an agreement with Korea Zinc, a metal refining specialist, which (in addition to making an equity investment) will partner with TMC on refining metals from the recovered polymetallic nodules.

One question surrounding TMC has been its ability to secure the necessary licenses to begin operations. The executive orders that President Trump issued in April 2025 remove some of this uncertainty, as the orders support advancement of the deep-sea mining industry.

Copper alone provides a tremendous growth opportunity. S&P Global projects copper demand will grow about 50% through 2040 from current levels, yet it contends that "existing supply is currently poised to decrease in coming years as the mining sector faces challenges across the copper value chain."

MP Materials is a rare rare-earths opportunity

Unlike many American start-ups interested in rare-earth production, MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is a U.S.-based rare-earth specialist that has already commenced production of the coveted minerals.

Characterizing itself as "America's only fully integrated rare-earth producer with capabilities spanning the entire supply chain," MP Materials produces neodymium-praseodymium (light rare-earth) from its Mountain Pass asset in California, refining it for the subsequent production of alloys and magnets at its Texas magnet production facility. In mid-2026, MP Materials plans to commission a new heavy rare-earth separation facility at Mountain Pass, diversifying its offerings beyond the light rare earths it currently produces.

After signing an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in July 2025, MP Materials secured more than $500 million in capital that it's using to help develop a second U.S.-based magnet manufacturing facility, which the company expects to begin commissioning in 2028.

The agreement with the DoD also established a price floor for rare earths, so the company isn't as vulnerable to wild swings in rare-earth prices. The positive effects of this are already evident. On the Q2 2025 conference call, MP Materials CFO Ryan Corbett stated, "Beginning in Q4, we will begin benefiting from the DoD price floor agreement, with first cash payments likely to be received in Q1."

Which mineral maven is the best option for you?

With political interest in securing the nation's supply of critical minerals emerging as a tailwind, rare-earth companies, along with those specializing in other metals, are now in the limelight. For those seeking exposure to rare earths, USA Rare Earth and MP Materials are excellent opportunities, while more speculative investors will prefer getting their feet wet with deep-sea miner The Metals Company.

For conservative investors, MP Materials stock is a wise choice, while USA Rare Earth and The Metals Company represent high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

Should you buy stock in USA Rare Earth right now?

Before you buy stock in USA Rare Earth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and USA Rare Earth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.