3 Millionaire-Maker Technology Stocks Worth a Look

If you're looking for stocks that could be millionaire makers, you're going to have to take some big swings. You are going to have to consider stocks that carry a higher risk, but could also generate huge long-term returns if they hit.

Let's look at three stocks that fit this bill.

D-Wave Quantum

Quantum computing has the potential to be the next big technological shift after artificial intelligence (AI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) has the potential to be a big winner in the space. One of the most intriguing things about the company is that it is taking a two-pronged approach with quantum computing.

The company is best known for its annealing technology. This is a more specialized approach to quantum computing designed to tackle specific tasks by rapidly calculating scenarios and landing on the best solution. In many ways, it's like using application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for AI computing versus using more general-purpose graphics processing units (GPUs). This specialized approach has allowed D-Wave to introduce a commercial-grade quantum device and have over 100 paying customers.

At the same time, the company is also now pursuing the more common gate-based system approach. It will use fluxonium qubits, which have properties comparable to the qubits it uses with quantum annealing. With over $830 million of cash on its balance sheet, it is now ready to put more resources behind this method, giving it essentially two shots on goal to help bring quantum computing to the mainstream.

Early this year, it announced a breakthrough in this area, introducing scalable on-chip cryogenic control of qubits for its gate-based architecture.

UiPath

The next big wave in AI looks to be agentic AI. It goes beyond just helping answer queries, using AI agents to complete tasks. Many companies are pursuing this opportunity, which is leading to a lot of AI agents from different vendors.

This is where UiPath (NYSE: PATH) comes in. Its Maestro platform can not only help customers create AI agents, but it also helps manage those from outside vendors. The company's background in robotic process automation (RPA) gives it the guardrails with compliance and governance, as well as connections to legacy systems.

The company is also able to manage both AI agents and software bots and can assign each the appropriate tasks. Given that software bots, which are good at performing repetitive rules-based tasks like data entry, are much cheaper, this also helps customers save money.

UiPath's stock is also cheap, trading at a forward price-to-sales multiple (P/S) of just 5.5 times 2026 analyst estimates. If the company can become an AI agent orchestration leader and see its revenue growth continue to accelerate, the stock could have huge upside from here.

SoundHound AI

While many companies are pursuing AI agents, SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is going after it in a way that makes the stock intriguing. The company is a leader in AI voice technology, where its "speech-to-meaning" and "deep meaning understanding" technology can help voice assistants interact with people more naturally and understand someone's intent better. This can be a huge advantage in industries that have AI agents interact with people, as with customer service.

After acquiring the AI software provider Amelia, the company embedded its voice technology with Amelia's virtual agents to create a voice-first AI agent platform. Amelia also brought with it a roster of clients in a variety of new industries, including highly regulated ones like financial services and healthcare.

More recently, management purchased a company called Interactions to help with workflow automation in order to deliver end-to-end AI customer service.

SoundHound has been seeing strong revenue growth, but its agentic AI push is still in its infancy. If the company can establish itself as a voice-first end-to-end AI customer service platform, the sky is the limit for the company and its stock. The agentic AI field is crowded, but its voice-first approach, which can help understand customers' intent, could separate it from the pack.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.