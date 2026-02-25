3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Key Points

Nvidia's chips remain the hottest commodity of the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout.

Micron's memory storage solutions are gaining traction, spotlighting the company's low valuation.

Amazon stock hasn't performed well lately, but attractive fundamentals earned it a $300 price target from Morgan Stanley.

The tech sector has produced tremendous long-term returns that often outperform the broader market. For instance, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up by 81% over the past five years, while the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLK) is up by 116% during the same stretch.

That's why many of the millionaire-maker stocks are tech picks, including these three giants. All three are posting tremendous revenue growth amid artificial intelligence (AI) tailwinds.

Nvidia is the foundation of the AI boom

Most investors know about Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) AI chips. These semiconductors are essentially the batteries for AI innovation. Without AI chips like the ones Nvidia provides, AI apps can't function.

Nvidia specializes in GPUs, which are chips designed to handle a wide range of tasks. Other chips are custom made to meet a specific customer's needs, but Nvidia's chips can handle the majority of tasks and act as the foundational piece for many tech giants.

The chipmaker serves every big tech company, and its customers are begging Nvidia to take their money. This type of demand gives Nvidia a real shot at becoming the world's most profitable publicly traded company. Its $31.9 billion net income is up by 65% year over year and puts it a little more than $10 billion behind Apple.

Nvidia has invested in its future and will release its new Vera Rubin chip in the second half of 2026. That chip is superior to the current Blackwell model and can further accelerate Nvidia's revenue growth rates. Even with this upcoming chip and all the investments into R&D, Nvidia still managed to return $37 billion to shareholders via stock buybacks and dividends in the first nine months of fiscal 2026.

Micron's memory storage solutions assist AI chipmakers

Nvidia isn't the only company to ride AI tailwinds. Companies like Micron (NASDAQ: MU) provide critical components that make AI infrastructure scalable. Micron fulfills its role with memory storage solutions that allow AI chips to perform at optimal levels.

Solving this big problem has translated into higher margins and enticing sales growth. It's gotten to the point where Micron has exited the consumer segment to focus solely on AI infrastructure.

Micron's Q1 FY26 results highlight why this is a good decision. Revenue was up by 57% year over year, and the company's outlook suggests revenue acceleration and rising profits in future quarters. 2026 may be a watershed year for Micron, and that's coming off a nearly 350% return over the past year.

The stock only trades at a 0.18 PEG ratio, which is absurdly low. A PEG ratio of 1 is often viewed as fairly valued, while anything below that is typically considered undervalued, with the caveat that PEG calculation relies on forward-looking analyst estimates. Micron has a much lower valuation than most tech companies despite delivering exceptional growth rates.

Amazon is due for a rally

Although Nvidia and Micron have rallied on their strong results, that hasn't been the case for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which is flat over the past year and only up by 36% over the past five years. There's nothing magnificent about those returns, but the tech conglomerate looks due for a resurgence.

Amazon's online marketplace turned it into a household name, but Amazon Web Services and online advertising are two vital growth segments gaining market share. Its Trainium chips are a new part of the business with an annual revenue run rate of over $10 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 100%.

Overall sales increased by 14% year over year in Q4 2025, and its cloud segment delivered 24% growth. Net income inched up by 6% year over year as well.

Those results make it hard to justify Amazon's 7% year-to-date drop. The valuation isn't even an issue, since the stock currently trades at a 34 P/E ratio.

Smart money notices the mismatch between Amazon's growing fundamentals and the recent stock price action. Morgan Stanley recently hiked its Amazon price target to $300, compared to a current price of roughly $210 per share. The financial firm also believes Amazon Web Services' growth will accelerate to 30% year over year later in 2026.

These might be some of the last months to get Amazon stock before it rallies, gains momentum, and becomes more attractive to mainstream investors.

Marc Guberti has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

