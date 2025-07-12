3 Millionaire-Maker Quantum Computing Stocks

Key Points Alphabet and Microsoft have vast resources to invest in quantum computing.

IonQ's approach to quantum computing is unique.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing is one of the hottest trends in the market. It's an innovative technology that's starting to gain wider adoption, but we're still a few years away from widespread commercial use. The trick with quantum computing investing is to get into the leaders before they take off, but not so early that the stocks are essentially dead money until the quantum computing arms race picks up steam.

It's impossible to predict when that will occur, but I still believe some viable quantum computing investments will reward shareholders over the long term if they invest in them now. These are mostly big tech companies that are investing in quantum computing, but I also have one pure-play company that I'm keeping an eye on.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) kicked off the quantum computing arms race in December 2024 with the announcement of its Willow quantum computing chip. The chip completed a task in five minutes that would have taken the world's most powerful supercomputer 10 septillion years (10 to the 25th power) to accomplish. This test was rigged to demonstrate how a quantum computer operates, but what was significant was how accurately it did so.

The Willow chip achieved a 99.8% two-qubit gate fidelity, a measure of the accuracy of the calculation. This is a significant aspect of quantum computing, as it involves inherent errors in calculations due to the way quantum computers operate.

Instead of using bits like a traditional computer, which transmits information as a 0 or a 1, quantum computers use qubits, which can be better described as the probability of an answer being a 0 or a 1. This makes quantum computers excellent for computing tasks that don't have a discrete answer, and incredibly useful for solving problems that can take multiple paths to a final answer, such as weather modeling, logistics networks, and AI.

Alphabet is a leader in the quantum computing arms race and has the excess cash flows to invest a massive amount in this technology if it feels that it's worth it. This makes Alphabet a key player in this space, and it's a stock that I like for the long term.

Microsoft

Alphabet isn't the only big tech company competing in the quantum computing arms race. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) also has significant investments in quantum computing and is pursuing the industry for a similar reason as Alphabet: to ensure it has the best computing technology available for its own use and for its cloud computing clients to harness.

Microsoft claims to have created a new state of matter in its Majorana 1 quantum computing chip that allows it to control the qubits precisely. This makes the calculation incredibly accurate, once again addressing the key problem with quantum computers currently.

Microsoft has similar advantages to Alphabet, and its presence in the quantum computing space should not be overlooked.

IonQ

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is a pure-play quantum computing company. There's no backup plan for IonQ; it's quantum computing relevancy or bust. However, IonQ has partnerships with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (one of the leading government labs), and it has taken an approach that no other company has.

IonQ employs a trapped-ion approach and utilizes all-to-all connectivity. It is generally accepted that qubits become more accurate when they're allowed to interact with each other. While many companies have taken the approach to allow qubits to interact with their neighbors in a grid-like system, IonQ has taken it a step further by allowing every qubit to interact with each other. This approach has delivered an industry-leading 99.9% two-qubit gate fidelity to IonQ.\

Additionally, nearly every other quantum computing competitor needs to cool down its chips to near absolute zero, an incredibly expensive process. However, IonQ's technology operates at room temperature, which could be a key advantage for wide-scale deployment.

Although IonQ is still a long way from generating meaningful revenue, I appreciate its approach and current technology, and I believe it's a great way to invest in a pure-play quantum computing company. However, it is an incredibly risky play, and the stock could go to zero if it fails. As a result, investors need to keep their position sizing relatively small.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,432!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,005,854!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.