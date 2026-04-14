This $3 Million Buy Is Targeting an ETF Up 42% as Global Value Outperforms

Key Points

Plan Group Financial added 32,205 shares of JIVE in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.78 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end JIVE position value rose by $2.96 million, reflecting both added shares and price appreciation.

The post-trade stake stood at 70,433 shares worth $6.03 million.

10 stocks we like better than J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan International Value ETF ›

On April 13, 2026, Plan Group Financial disclosed a buy of 32,205 shares of the JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE), an estimated $2.78 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 13, 2026, Plan Group Financial increased its holding in the JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE) by 32,205 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares acquired was $2.78 million based on average closing prices for the period. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $2.96 million, reflecting both the trade and price moves.

What else to know

The buy activity brought the JIVE stake to 1.42% of 13F reportable AUM after the quarter

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: COWZ: $14.35 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: ACWI: $13.48 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSE: JPM: $11.56 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VOO: $11.52 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of April 12, 2026, JIVE shares were priced at $89.85, up more than 50% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 29% gain in the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.9 billion Dividend Yield 2% Price (as of market close April 10, 2026) $89.85

ETF snapshot

JIVE’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities and equity-related instruments of foreign companies across both developed and emerging markets, seeking long-term value appreciation.

The portfolio is diversified across issuers in Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, Western Europe, Hong Kong, and select emerging markets, offering broad international exposure.

Structured as an ETF, the fund provides daily liquidity and transparency for international value equities.

The JPMorgan International Value ETF targets value opportunities in global equity markets outside the United States. The fund invests in equity securities and equity-related instruments of foreign companies in both developed and emerging market countries, seeking long-term value appreciation through international value stocks.

What this transaction means for investors

Plan Group’s move last quarter appears to be a strategic move towards international value investments, especially as non-U.S. equities start to outperform. As of quarter’s end, JIVE has achieved about 42% returns over the past year at its net asset value, surpassing its benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. Value, which stands at around 31%. This outperformance is largely due to its well-diversified portfolio of around 349 holdings, with a significant 36.3% allocated to financials, along with notable investments in energy and industrials. Regionally, JIVE focuses on Europe and emerging markets in Asia, with almost 47% in the EMEA region and over 25% in Asia excluding Japan. Meanwhile, with approximately $2 billion in assets and an expense ratio of 0.55%, the fund boasts both a solid scale and active flexibility.



With that in mind, this investment seems to be a tactical play on the valuation differences across global markets. If this rotation continues, JIVE and similar funds could remain important, though investors should certainly still be mindful of potential volatility linked to macroeconomic shifts and currency fluctuations.

Should you buy stock in J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan International Value ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan International Value ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and J.p. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan International Value ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,335!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,160,572!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.