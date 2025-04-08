3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large and small caps, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.

Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity-style box.

Below, we share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Mortgage Securities FMSCX,Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv VSEQX and DFA US Vector Equity DFVEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Advisor Mortgage Securities seeks long-term growth of capital. FMSCX invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks of companies with medium market capitalization (those with market capitalization similar to companies in the Russell Midcap Index or the S&P MidCap 400).

Fidelity Mega Cap Stock has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. As of the end of October 2024, FMSCX held 176 issues, with 1.4% of its assets invested in Performance Food Group Co.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv seeks maximum long-term capital growth by investing primarily in stocks of small and mid-size companies. VSEQX adviser uses computer-driven valuation models to assess valuation criteria, such as earnings and cash flow.

Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv has three-year annualized returns of 9%. VSEQX has an expense ratio of 0.17%.

DFA US Vector Equity fund invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S. securities exchange.

DFA US Vector Equity has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%. Jed S. Fogdall has been the fund manager of DFVEX since February 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of mid-cap cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (VSEQX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FMSCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFVEX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.