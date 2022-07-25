3 MFS Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $597.5 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney, and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, who efficiently address its clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation, and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund Class A MIGFX, MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class R6 MGLRX and MFS New Discovery Value Fund Class R6 NDVVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in stocks. MIGFX focuses on investing its assets in the stocks of companies its advisor believes to have above-average earnings growth potential in comparison to others.

MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%. As of February 2022, MIGFX held 56 issues, with 11.5% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class R6 seeks capital total return by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of real estate-related investments irrespective of their size. MGLRX also invests in foreign issues.

MFS Global Real Estate Fund Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 3.6%. Richard Gablez has been one of the fund managers of MGLRX since 2012.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund Class R6 seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in common stock, equity interests in real estate investment trusts, and other instruments that its advisors believe are undervalued. NDVVX management also invests in foreign issues.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 10%. NDVVX has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.