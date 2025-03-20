3 MFS Mutual Funds for Significant Returns

Renowned global asset manager MFS provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth more than $622.9 billion as of Feb. 28, 2025.

It has more than 2,000 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS manages more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Mid Cap Value MVCHX, MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund MAALX and MFS International Growth MGRVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

MFS Mid Cap Value fund invests its net assets in mid-cap issuers, defined by market capitalizations similar to those in the Russell Midcap Value Index.

MFS Mid Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 6.4%. As of the end of December 2024, MVCHX held 144 issues, with 1.5% of its assets invested in PG&E Corp.

MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund seeks to achieve diversification by investing in underlying mutual funds across geographies, market capitalizations and investment styles.

MFS Aggressive Growth Allocation Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%.MAALX has an expense ratio of 0.12%.

MFS International Growth fund invests most of its assets in foreign equity securities. MGRVX advisors also invest in stocks of companies expected to have above-average earnings growth potential.

MFS International Growth has three-year annualized returns of 7.6%. Kevin M. Dwan has been the fund manager of MGRVX since January 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

