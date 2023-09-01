3 MFS Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $598.6 billion in assets under management as of Jul 31, 2023. The company has more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.



MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 1,900, efficiently addressing clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds,viz., MFS Value Fund MEIIX, MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund MIGFX, MFS Mid Cap Value Fund MVCAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.



MFS Value Fund seeks capital appreciation and reasonable income by investing in income-producing equity securities of companies that the fund believes are undervalued in the market relative to their long-term potential. MEIIX advisors also invest in undervalued companies with large market capitalizations.



MFS Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.3%. MEIIX has an expense ratio of 0.54% compared with the category average of 0.94%.



MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by investing in common stocks and securities convertible into common stocks of companies. MIGFX advisors also invest in foreign securities through which they may have exposure to foreign currencies.



MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.9%. As of May 2023, MIGFX held 54 issues, with 12.5% of its net assets invested in Microsoft Corp.



MFS Mid Cap Value Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its assets in common stocks and related securities of companies with medium market capitalizations that the fund believes are undervalued in the market relative to their long-term potential. MVCAX also invests in emerging market securities.



MFS Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.8%. Brooks A. Taylor has been one of the fund managers of MVCAX since November 2008.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

