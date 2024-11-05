3 MFS Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $645.3 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2024. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Mexico City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, catering to clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Blended Research Value Equity BRUDX, MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq BMSFX and MFS Blended Research Intl Eq BRXAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

MFS Blended Research Value Equity fund invests most of its assets in equity securities such as common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts. BRUDX advisors also invest in foreign securities.

MFS Blended Research Value Equity has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. As of May 2024, BRUDX held 109 issues, with 3.6% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies. BMSFX advisors invest in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities, representing an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of BMSFX since 2016.

MFS Blended Research Intl Eq fund invests in equity securities such as common stocks. BRXAX advisors also invest in the securities of large-cap companies.

MFS Blended Research Intl Eq has three-year annualized returns of 6.6%. BRXAX has an expense ratio of 0.89%.

