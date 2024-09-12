3 MFS Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Consistent Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $638.6 billion in assets under management as of Aug. 31, 2024. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Mexico City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, catering to clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Blended Research Core Equity MUEVX, MFS Growth MFEIX and MFS Blended Research Value Equity BRUNX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities. MUEVX advisors generally invest in securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuer.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 11.7%. As of March 2024, MUEVX held 105 issues, with 7.3% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

MFS Growth fund seeks long-term growth of capital. MFEIX invests most of its assets in common stocks and related securities such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and depositary receipts for securities of emerging growth companies.

MFS Growth fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. Bradford Mak has been one of the fund managers of MFEIX since June 2021.

MFS Blended Research Value Equity invests most of its net assets in equity securities, which include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company. BRUNX advisors may also invest in issues of foreign companies.

MFS Blended Research Value Equity has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. BRUNX has an expense ratio of 0.42%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (MFEIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MUEVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BRUNX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.