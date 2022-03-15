3 Metaverse Stocks That Might Interest You

In this video, I will be talking about three metaverse stocks that might interest long-term investors: Unity Software (NYSE: U), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). You can find the video below, but here are some highlights:

Unity announced a new partnership with live music experience creator Insomniac to bring an interactive and immersive experience to fans.

Unity said it expects to grow revenue in the first quarter by 35% at the midpoint to $317.5 million. And for the full year, the company guided for 35% growth at the midpoint as well.

The company's CEO said during Morgan Stanley 's Tech, Media, & Telecom conference that Unity could raise its price and lose only a single-digit percentage of its customer base. That's what I call pricing power.

's Tech, Media, & Telecom conference that Unity could raise its price and lose only a single-digit percentage of its customer base. That's what I call pricing power. Roblox announced its February metrics, with daily active users up 28% year over year to 55.1 million and hours engaged up 21% year over year to 3.8 billion. Revenue is estimated to be up 61% at the midpoint, but bookings remain an issue.

Meta Platforms had four of its apps in the top 10 most downloaded apps in February. TikTok topped the list with Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp following.

Meta Platforms' CFO mentioned that Reels are very monetizable and similar to its successful Stories. So the company expects this headwind to become a tailwind in 2022, as it will start putting more ads into Reels.

