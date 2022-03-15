Markets
3 Metaverse Stocks That Might Interest You

Contributor
Neil Rozenbaum The Motley Fool
In this video, I will be talking about three metaverse stocks that might interest long-term investors: Unity Software (NYSE: U), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). You can find the video below, but here are some highlights:

  • Unity announced a new partnership with live music experience creator Insomniac to bring an interactive and immersive experience to fans.
  • Unity said it expects to grow revenue in the first quarter by 35% at the midpoint to $317.5 million. And for the full year, the company guided for 35% growth at the midpoint as well.
  • The company's CEO said during Morgan Stanley's Tech, Media, & Telecom conference that Unity could raise its price and lose only a single-digit percentage of its customer base. That's what I call pricing power.
  • Roblox announced its February metrics, with daily active users up 28% year over year to 55.1 million and hours engaged up 21% year over year to 3.8 billion. Revenue is estimated to be up 61% at the midpoint, but bookings remain an issue.
  • Meta Platforms had four of its apps in the top 10 most downloaded apps in February. TikTok topped the list with Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp following.
  • Meta Platforms' CFO mentioned that Reels are very monetizable and similar to its successful Stories. So the company expects this headwind to become a tailwind in 2022, as it will start putting more ads into Reels.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of March 14, 2022. The video was published on March 15, 2022.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum owns Meta Platforms, Inc., and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc., Roblox Corporation, and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyNeil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

