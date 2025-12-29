3 Meme Stocks Experts Say To Invest In 2026

Meme stocks are quite speculative and generate a lot of social media buzz. GameStop started the trend after it went parabolic for a brief period in 2021. The poster child of meme stocks is now down by more than 30% this year, but it has had some sharp price spikes and drops along the way.

Fortunes can change quickly with meme stocks, as we saw with GameStop in 2021 and Beyond Meat stock earlier this year. A massive short squeeze sent BYND stock from $0.50 per share to above $7 per share within a week, but its stock price has since dropped to around $1 per share.

Even though some meme stocks crash after their brief but dramatic spikes, other meme stocks have some fundamentals to them. Analysts have periodically pointed to meme stocks for investors who are looking to outperform the stock market. These are three of the meme stocks the experts have been bullish about that can rally in 2026.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive has been a volatile electric vehicle (EV) stock for most of the year, but it is up by more than 10% this year. Ivan Feinseth, senior partner and chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners, is bullish about the company’s long-term prospects. He believes Rivian’s AI investments will unlock new revenue growth and result in a higher valuation.

“Rivian’s investments in software, AI and driver-assist features could improve safety and open the door to future upgrade revenue,” he told investors when raising his price target to $25 per share.

Autonomous vehicles represent a significant long-term opportunity that is still in its early stages. Alphabet’s Waymo has the lead right now, with Waymo vehicles successfully driving on active highways. Rivian has features that enable hands-off driving on some highways and is in the process of improving its self-driving capabilities in future upgrades.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

Krispy Kreme stock has endured brutal losses this year, down by more than 50% from its 2025 high. Sara Senatore, senior research analyst at Bank of America, recently reiterated a “Buy” rating for DNUT stock.

“Given the robust double-digit growth profile of its top line and earnings, we believe Krispy Kreme should trade at a premium consistent with its faster growth and higher returns,” she said in a note to investors.

Senatore also cited Krispy Kreme’s product offering and ability to expand from 3,750 access points to 8,000 within a few years in the U.S. and Canada. Krispy Kreme’s Q3 earnings results show some promise of a turnaround.

Organic sales increased by 0.6% year-over-year. The company intends to refranchise international markets to boost sales. International revenue increased by 7.3% year-over-year, and net losses narrowed.

Carvana (CVNA)

Not every meme stock crashes and burns. Carvana shares are up by more than 60% this year, and Needham analyst Chris Pierce believes that the stock has more upside.

“Carvana Co’s significant investment in its physical real estate and proprietary software has created a strong competitive moat,” he said in a research note to investors. Pierce then set a $500 target for CVNA stock.

Carvana’s financial growth mirrors its meme-like frenzy. Revenue increased by 55% year-over-year in the third quarter, while net income almost doubled. The company crossed a $20 billion revenue run rate for the first time. It also sold roughly 156,000 rental units, representing a 44% year-over-year boost.

