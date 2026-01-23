3 Medicare Changes All Retirees Need to Know About to Begin 2026

Key Points

Medicare recipients will pay more for Part B premiums.

Recipients in six states will be part of a "prior authorization" pilot program that will last for six years.

Telehealth coverage is becoming more restrictive.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Since 1965, Medicare has been the U.S. federal health insurance program helping to lower healthcare costs for seniors. To qualify, you must be at least 65 years old or have certain disabilities.

Unfortunately, Medicare isn't the easiest program to understand, largely due to all its moving parts. This year is no different, with three major changes kicking in to start 2026. If you're a retiree or will be soon, here's what you need to know about them.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Medicare is becoming more expensive

Inflation impacts many different products and services, including Medicare. Beginning in 2026, standard Medicare Part B premiums are increasing to $202.90 per month, up from $185 in 2025. This $17.90 jump is the largest year-to-year jump since 2022.

With most people paying this cost from their Social Security benefits, it could offset the benefits bump from the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

2. New prior-authorization requirements

On Jan. 1, Medicare began rolling out a pilot program that requires people to get prior authorization for certain medical procedures and devices that the government may deem "wasteful." Example procedures include knee surgery for arthritis, skin grafts, and knee stimulators.

The program, called Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR), will run for six years across six test states: Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has framed this program as a way to save taxpayer money on wasteful healthcare spending. It says the items and services selected "have been a source of fraud, waste, abuse, and inappropriate utilization."

3. Coverage for telehealth services is becoming more restrictive

The COVID-19 pandemic opened the door to greater telehealth flexibility with Medicare, but now the program is becoming more restrictive again. Beginning on Jan. 31, Medicare beneficiaries must be in a physical medical facility and in a rural area to have telehealth services covered. A few exceptions to this change would include services such as behavioral health, kidney disease care, and stroke evaluations.

This change could cause more inconvenience to people who were used to handling certain doctor visits over video calls. They now have to spend time and money (such as transportation costs) to get the same things accomplished.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.