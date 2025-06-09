3 Medical Technology Stocks Outperforming in 2025

As the broader market stages a sharp rebound from its April lows, several sectors, industries, and stocks have quietly emerged as leaders. Among them, the medical technology industry, known for its innovation and growth potential, has stood out. Several mid- and large-cap medical technology names have broken out of their bases, surged past key levels, and demonstrated strong earnings momentum.

Here are three medical technology stocks that are not only outperforming the broader market but are also building compelling bullish setups for the months ahead.

TransMedics Group: A Mid-Cap Medical Technology Powerhouse

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX), a commercial-stage med-tech company transforming organ transplant therapy, has been one of the year’s most impressive comeback stories. After a difficult 2024, shares of TMDX have roared back in 2025, up over 100% year-to-date and 92% this quarter alone.

A standout earnings report on May 8 fueled the breakout rally. TransMedics posted Q1 EPS of $0.70, crushing consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. Revenue surged 48.2% year-over-year to $143.5 million, exceeding expectations.

From a technical standpoint, the stock is basing above key support near $120 and its 20-day moving average. While short interest is elevated, nearly 25% of the float is sold short, it could provide fuel for a continued rally if momentum persists. Analysts remain bullish, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. However, it’s worth noting that institutional inflows over the previous twelve months have been net negative, along with the consensus price target among analysts implying slight downside.

Insulet Corporation: Nearing All-Time Highs

Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD), a member of the S&P 500, specializes in insulin delivery systems for patients with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company has quietly become one of the strongest performers in the medical devices space, with shares up more than 22% YTD and now trading just below all-time highs.

Insulet’s recent run was sparked by its May 8 earnings report, where Q1 EPS came in at $1.02, beating estimates by $0.21. Revenue grew 28.8% year-over-year to $569 million, topping analyst forecasts.

The stock surged from $260 to $310 immediately following the report and has since been consolidating just under key resistance near $327. A breakout above that level could put the all-time high of $336 in play. Analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with 14 out of 17 analysts rating the stock a Buy. In total, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Insulet’s strong fundamentals, technical setup, and leadership within the sector make it a name to watch closely as we head into the summer.

GRAIL: A High-Risk, High-Reward Contender

GRAIL (NASDAQ: GRAL), a mid-cap company focused on early cancer detection through advanced machine learning and diagnostics, has surged 124% YTD. While its fundamental performance trails the other names on this list, the stock is showing strong momentum and interest from speculative investors.

The company reported Q1 earnings on May 13, posting an EPS of negative $3.10, which was better than the expected negative $4.03, but still showed significant losses. Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.84 million, missing estimates of $35.80 million. Despite the weaker report, the stock has held up well and is consolidating within a bullish wedge pattern, with $45 as key resistance.

As with TMDX, GRAIL carries significant short interest, around 21% of the float, which could lead to a short squeeze if the stock breaks out. While the valuation and path to profitability remain concerns, the strong technical momentum, short interest, and upside potential make this a speculative name worth monitoring.



