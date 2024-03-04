3 MassMutual Funds for Exceptional Returns

Established in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, commonly known as MassMutual, has amassed $44.0 billion in assets under management and a portfolio spanning more than 100 funds across the risk and return spectrum. MassMutual funds are managed by expert subadvisors with an average of 20 years of experience. These funds are carefully crafted to deliver performance while minimizing risks. This combination of factors underscores MassMutual's reputation as a trustworthy option for investment.

Investing in MassMutual funds seems to be judicious as of now for its reputable financial standing. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases, and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three MassMutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

MassMutual Mid Cap Value Fund MLUZX invests in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, stock futures contracts, stock index futures contracts, rights, and warrants of mid-cap companies.

Michael Liss has been the lead manager of MLUZX since Sep 8, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like The Allstate Corp (2%), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (1.5%) and Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (1.4%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

MLUZX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.8% and 8.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.61%. MLUZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

MassMutual Select Funds - MM Select Equity Asset Fund MSEJX invests most of its assets and any borrowing in equity securities.

Ralph Zingone has been the lead manager of MSEJX since Sep 23, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (2%), Microsoft Corp (1.5%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (1.4%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

MSEJX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12% and 15.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.28%. MSEJX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

MassMutual Disciplined Growth Fund MPGSX invests in equity securities such as common stocks of U.S. large and mid-cap companies. MPGSX advisors also invest in companies that are part of the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

Matt J. Kyller has been the lead manager of MPGSX since Jan 31, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (13.1%), Microsoft Corp (11.9%) and NVIDIA Corp (5.5%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

MPGSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.7% and 15.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.73%. MPGSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

