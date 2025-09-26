3 Manufacturing Tools Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Headwinds

The Zacks Manufacturing-Tools & Related Products industry has been grappling with persistent weakness in the manufacturing sector, tepid new orders and supply-chain disruptions. A tough labor market also creates concerns for the industry.Nevertheless, industry participants’ focus on cost-control measures and investments in product development have allowed them to stay competitive in the market. SWK and EPAC appear well-poised to stay afloat in challenging market conditions.

About the Industry

The Zacks Manufacturing-Tools & Related Products industry comprises companies that develop and distribute hand and mechanics tools, hydraulic tools, engineered fastening systems and heavy-lifting technology solutions. Arc-welding products, robotic-welding packages, fume-extraction equipment, oxy-fuel cutting equipment, plasma cutters, healthcare solutions, electronic security solutions and other products are also produced by some tool-makers. The highly advanced tools are used in industrial, commercial, oil & gas, mining, automotive and other industries. The providers of electronic security solutions cater to the commercial, retail, government, financial and healthcare markets. Regarding international operations, some industry players provide products and services to customers in North and South America, Japan, Europe, Canada, Asia and the Middle East.

Major Trends Shaping the Manufacturing Tools Industry's prospects

Weakness in the Manufacturing Sector: Persistent weakness in the manufacturing sector has been denting the demand in the industry. After witnessing expansion in economic activities for the second consecutive month in February, the manufacturing sector contracted for the sixth consecutive month in August. Per the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) report, the Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index touched 48.7% in August. A figure less than 50% indicates a contraction in manufacturing activity. Although the New Orders Index expanded in August, touching 51.4%, the metric was in contraction territory for the previous six consecutive months.



Rising Costs Hurt Margins: Industry participants have been encountering input cost inflation and other expenses, which have been denting profitability. Also, supply-chain issues and tariff-related uncertainties might inflate raw material and other logistics expenses. The latest ISM report’s Supplier Deliveries Index reflects slower deliveries in August. This followed a brief improvement in July after seven months of slower performance through June. The rise in expenses, along with a tough labor market, poses a threat to margins. That said, companies have been focused on cost management initiatives to mitigate cost-related challenges. These include streamlining operational structures, optimizing supply networks and implementing effective pricing policies.



Investments in Product Development & Innovation: Industry players’ constant focus on innovation, product upgrades and the development of new products to stay competitive in the market is expected to drive growth. While this augurs well for the industry’s long-term growth, hefty investments in research and development often leave companies with highly leveraged balance sheets.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Weak Prospects

The Zacks Manufacturing-Tools & Related Products industry, housed within the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector, currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #159. This rank places it in the bottom 35% of 246 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak prospects in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of negative earnings prospects for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revision, it appears that analysts are keeping less faith in this group's earnings growth potential. The industry’s earnings estimates for 2025 has declined10.7% over the past year.



Despite bleak near-term prospects, we will present a few stocks that you may want to retain in your portfolios. But it is worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Lags Both Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Manufacturing-Tools & Related Products industry has underperformed the sector and the S&P 500 composite index in the past year.



Over this period, the industry has declined 5.9% against the sector and the S&P 500 Index’s rise of 3.8% and 17.5%, respectively.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward P/E (F12M), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing manufacturing tools and related product stocks, the industry is currently trading at 18.04X compared with the S&P 500’s 23.34X. It is also below the sector’s P/E (F12M) ratio of 19.87X.



In the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 22.13X, as low as 11.65X and at the median of 18.38X, as the chart below shows:

Price-to-Earnings Ratio vs SP500

Price-to-Earnings Ratio vs Sector

3 Manufacturing Tool Stocks to Keep a Tab on

Lincoln Electric: Based in Cleveland, OH, Lincoln Electric is engaged in manufacturing and reselling welding and cutting products. The company is poised to gain from solid momentum in the Harris Products segment, which is witnessing volume growth across all product areas, led by heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and retail channel expansion. Product launches in the automation solutions market and investments in new technologies are also expected to support this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lincoln Electric reported better-than-expected results in three of the last four quarters, while missing the mark in one, the earnings surprise being 10.6%, on average. Shares of this company have surged 22.1% in the past year.

Price and Consensus: LECO

Stanley Black: Headquartered in New Britain, CT, Stanley Black manufactures tools (power and hand tools) and related accessories and engineered fastening systems, among other items. SWK is benefiting from solid momentum in the DEWALT business. Cost-reduction efforts and supply-chain optimization programs are also expected to support this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s margin in the quarters ahead.



Stanley Black reported better-than-expected results in each of the last four quarters, the earnings surprise being 57.3%, on average. Although the company’s shares lost 33.1% in the past year, they rose 8.6% in the past three months.

Price and Consensus: SWK

Enerpac Tool: Based in Menomonee Falls, WI, EPAC is involved in the designing, manufacturing and distribution of various industrial tools, including high-pressure hydraulic tools and controlled force products. Enerpac Tool is benefiting from solid momentum in the Industrial Tools & Services segment, driven by an increase in demand for heavy lifting technology products. The acquisition of DTA also bodes well for it.



EPAC carries a Zacks Rank of 3. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended August 2025), the company’s consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 51 cents per share, indicating a 2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Price and Consensus: EPAC

