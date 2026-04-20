This is the week first quarter 2026 earnings season really heats up. We’re getting the start of the Magnificent 7 earnings reports, with Tesla (TSLA) due to report earnings first out of the group this week.

However, Tesla has the worst chart of all of the Mag 7 stocks. It has missed on earnings 7 times over the last 5 years. It has also missed on earnings 3 out of the last 5 quarters.

Earnings have also been going the wrong way. In 2025, Tesla’s earnings fell 31.4% after falling in 2024. They’re expected to rise 21.7% in 2026 but two estimates were cut for the full year in just the last week.

The analysts are bearish on Tesla going into this earnings report.

Microsoft and Apple Are Earnings All Stars

As Tesla proves, it’s hard to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for five years. Some may say it’s even more difficult for trillion-dollar companies with the spotlight shining brightly on them.

But two of the Magnificent 7 stocks, Microsoft and Apple, have managed to have a great earnings surprise record anyway. And a third, NVIDIA, continues to beat on earnings even though everyone is certain that the AI Revolution will be slowing soon.

The 3 Mag 7 Stocks with the Best Earnings Charts

1. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has only missed once in the last 5 years, and it was back in 2022. It’s an earnings all-star. But Microsoft shares have struggled in 2026. It’s down 11.6% year-to-date. Microsoft’s valuation has improved. After trading over 30x forward earnings last year, it’s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 24.7. Will Microsoft beat again?

2. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is also an earnings all-star. Apple has only missed one time in the last 5 years, and it was back in 2023. Shares of Apple are up just 0.8% year-to-date. It’s still expensive on a P/E basis. Apple trades with a forward P/E of 31.8. Apple just announced CEO Tim Cook would retire by the end of August 2026 and become Executive Chairman. Will that bring uncertainty to Apple?

3. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) has only missed three times in the last 5 years. Given the intense growth since 2023 due to the AI Revolution, that’s an excellent earnings surprise track record. NVIDIA wont reportearnings until late May 2026. Analysts expect NVIDIA to grow earnings another 69% this fiscal year after 59.5% last year. NVIDIA keeps executing. Will NVIDIA beat again this quarter?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN, MSFT, and GOOG in her own personal portfolio.]

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