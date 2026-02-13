3 Macro Drivers Providing Big Catalysts for Bitcoin's 5% Surge Higher Today

Key Points

After hitting a recent all-time high of nearly $125,000 per token in October, Bitcoin is now trading below the $70,000 level.

A number of market-specific and macroeconomic factors have led to this sharp decline.

However, many of those same forces could be aligning to propel Bitcoin higher in the weeks and months to come.

There's no other cryptocurrency that's as sensitive to macroeconomic developments as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), one could argue. Especially in this day and age, I'd have to wholeheartedly agree with such sentiment.

Now, Bitcoin's 5% move over the past 24 hours (as of 3:30 p.m. ET) is having a broader impact on investors than in the past. That's because as more spot ETFs and institutional investor vehicles allowing exposure to Bitcoin have come to market, we've seen a flood of capital pour into (and out of) the world's largest token during various volatile periods.

I do think that most of Bitcoin's move today is tied to an increasingly bullish macro environment, at least for risk assets. Here are three of the most significant factors driving a solid move in this key digital asset today.

Bitcoin investors: don't ignore these 3 macro drivers

The most crucial factor leading most risk assets higher today is this morning's Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Before this print, a range of assets, including tech stocks and other risk-on bets in the crypto sector, were in the red. However, following a better-than-expected print, with some CPI measures coming in below the 2.5% most economists had anticipated, forward expectations for future interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve picked up considerably.

Thus, longer-duration bond yields came down by around five basis points (0.05%), leading to our second key macro catalyst taking Bitcoin higher today-a broad, diversified rally among speculative assets due to lower anticipated discount rates over time. Interest rates matter in this regard, as the yield an investor can receive from a fixed-income asset is viewed as the benchmark by which other assets must grow to justify putting capital to work in riskier assets. The lower these fixed yields are today, the further out investors can wait for capital to be returned to them, and the less impactful short-term losses will be in discounted cash flow models.

Finally, I think one of the more obvious catalysts for today's move is that Bitcoin is still down nearly 50% from its October peak. That's an incredible move in such a short period of time. Simply put, if investors liked Bitcoin at almost $125,000 per token, at below $70,000 apiece, this is a distressed digital asset that could be worth reallocating capital toward right now. If investor positioning continues to lean toward risk-on bets in the weeks to come (as concerns about other areas of the tech market are somewhat alleviated), Bitcoin could be due for a continued rally from its recent lows.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.