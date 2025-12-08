3 Macquarie Mutual Funds for Long-Term Stability

Macquarie Group established its operations in Sydney in 1969. The asset management division of Macquarie Group manages A$720 billion worth of assets, which include infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture and real estate investments spread across 33 global markets. The mutual funds at Macquarie focus on specific investment areas, which include real-asset strategies, equity funds and fixed-income products. Macquarie bases itsinvestment researchand portfolio management on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles which makes it suitable for investments.

We have chosen three Macquarie mutual funds — Macquarie Small Cap Growth WSCYX, Macquarie Asset Strategy Fund WASYX and Macquarie Floating Rate DDFAX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Macquarie Small Cap Growth fund seeks to achieve its goal by investing primarily in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies whose market capitalizations are within the range of capitalizations of companies included in small-cap stocks.

Timothy J. Miller has been the lead manager of WSCYX since April 1, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like OSI Systems, Inc. (2.9%), Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (2.7%) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (2.2%) as of June 30, 2025.

WSCYX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.5% and 6.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.14%. WSCYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Macquarie Asset Strategy Fund seeks high total return over the long-term by primarily investing its assets among stocks, bonds and short-term instruments in both the United States and abroad.

Stefan Lowenthal has been the lead manager of WASYX since Nov. 15, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (3.5%), NVIDIA Corp. (2.7%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (2.3%) as of June 30, 2025.

WASYX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.2% and 11.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.11%. WASYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Macquarie Floating Rate fund invests most of its assets and borrowings in floating-rate loans and floating-rate debt securities. DDFAX advisors assess economic and market conditions to decide how to distribute the fund's assets among various types of securities.

Stephen J. Czepiel has been the lead manager of DDFAX since July 16, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (59.1%), Cash (5.2%) and applied sys second lien (1.5%) as of July 31, 2025.

DDFAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9% and 6.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90%. DDFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (WSCYX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DDFAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (WASYX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.