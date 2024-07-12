3 Machine Learning Marvels That Could Make You Rich

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While the term artificial intelligence (AI) has become something of a buzzword recently, the more accurate term for what most AI companies are aiming to achieve is machine learning. However, due to the cultural popularity of AI thanks to science fiction and Hollywood, the term has eclipsed machine learning as the primary descriptor for the current trend of data analytics and targeted information searches that constitute much of the AI sector. As such, many of the major AI stocks might be better classified as machine learning stocks.

Yet, the real value these machine learning stocks hold is in their potential future applications for data analytics, as machine learning models are intended to automate various algorithmic processes. Depending on the potential profit generation from this automation, a machine learning company could see revenues increase as a result of its software service. Investors would be wise to pay attention to these three machine learning stocks.

International Business Machines (IBM)

A long-time industry staple, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is one of the earliest developers of machine learning technology still on the market. Furthermore, one of its newest iterations of the Watson AI models, Watson Studio has the potential to make the company a critical member of the future of AI training and machine learning.

With this new platform, IBM aims to empower smaller-scale developers to design and implement their own AIs through machine learning training. This enables data scientists and software engineers to tailor the Watson AI base to their specific needs while providing data and insights to IBM’s development team.

Essentially, this means that IBM enters into a symbiotic relationship with developers where the two work together to improve the efficiency of their respective machine-learning structures. With the introduction of Watson Studio and a robust profit margin so far in 2024, IBM stock continues to look like a great value among machine learning stocks.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) remains a dominant force in the software and cloud computing markets through its Microsoft Azure business section. Now the company is also pioneering the concept of machine learning models as a service to derive even more revenue from its powerful data center business.

The intended value of the Azure Machine Learning platform stems from Microsoft’s ability to create scalable data analysis and AI training environments for customers of any size and application. Additionally, with the world’s largest software user base, Microsoft’s vast data resources offer a significant edge in AI development, enabling its machine learning services to become that much more effective.

This positions Microsoft to carve out a niche among machine learning stocks by improving the enterprise-level functionality of its customers while using that data to improve its own products. Pair this with Microsoft’s dominance in the tech sector and deep pockets for further research and it’s likely MSFT will continue to be a big player in the world of AI and machine learning development.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

No discussion of machine learning stocks is complete without considering what Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) has to offer. Alphabet has been a consistently quiet member of the machine learning community through its development and maintenance of a software called TensorFlow.

Over eight years since its release and with dual functionality for programming in both Python and C++, TensorFlow is now one of the central tools through which many developers build machine learning applications. Though Alphabet does not earn revenue from its use as it is open source and free, the company owns the architecture on which many machine learning applications are built on.

This improves Alphabet’s ability to later acquire these developers or cooperate with them on future development cycles. Taking this into consideration alongside a projected $340.61 billion in revenue for 2024, Alphabet stands out as a strong contender among machine learning stocks.

