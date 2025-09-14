3 Lottery Rule Changes That Boost Your Odds of Winning

If you are dreaming of winning the lottery, a recent rule change could make it easier. On April 8, 2025, the Mega Millions game underwent a significant transformation with new rules and a slightly higher chance of winning.

Explore the lottery rule changes and odds of winning in the guide below.

1. Faster Growing Jackpots

The rule changes push the starting jackpots to $50 million, which is an increase from $20. With the new rules in place, jackpots are expected to grow faster, which could increase the number of chances you have of hitting it big during a single year.

2. Larger Minimum Prize

Beyond the bigger jackpots, the new minimum prize amount has increased from $2 to between $10 and $50 for players who get a matching gold Mega Ball.

Additionally, players who get five matching white balls (but not the Mega Ball) will receive a prize of between $2 million and $10 million. Previously, the five matching white balls led to a flat $1 million prize.

3. Price Hike: Tickets Now $5

The bigger prizes and new rules have also led to a higher ticket price. At this point, a Mega Millions ticket costs $5, up from the previous $2.

However, this new ticket has a randomly assigned prize multiplier built in. For example, your ticket may have a 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X multiplier, which means the new non-jackpot prizes range from $10 to $10 million.

Winning Odds

The recent changes to the rules allow for the following odds:

1 in 23 chance of winning any prize. This is an improvement from a 1 in 24 chance of winning any prize previously.

This is an improvement from a 1 in 24 chance of winning any prize previously. 1 in 290,472,336 chance of winning a jackpot. This is an improvement from 1 in 302,575,350 of winning a jackpot.

The changes in winning odds stem from the new game rules, which feature 24 Mega Balls instead of 25 Mega Balls.

Lottery Winnings

Although winning the lottery might sound like a dream come true, it’s turned out to be a nightmare for many. Over the years, countless stories of lottery winners ending up penniless have haunted the headlines.

If you do win the lottery, try to keep that information to yourself. Avoid spreading the news to family and friends who might want a handout.

Additionally, make sure to take some time before making any major purchases. Otherwise, you might end up watching your winnings slip away.

Of course, playing the lottery is fun. But it’s important not to put all of your eggs in one basket. Whether or not you play the lottery regularly, make sure to set aside money each month to build an investment portfolio.

Over time, your nest egg could grow beyond your wildest dreams. For example, if you invest $500 per month for 30 years with a 7% return, you’d have an investment portfolio worth over $600,000.

Takeaway

Recent rule changes have impacted the Mega Millions game. While it’s technically easier to win a prize, the odds still make it incredibly difficult to win.

