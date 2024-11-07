3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company aims for a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $199 billion as of Mar 31, 2024. This privately held company has 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett has 200 institutional clients and manages assets for clients in more than 30 countries. It invests in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Affiliated LAFFX, Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCWX and Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield LSYFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Affiliated fund seeks long-term growth of capital and income without excessive fluctuations in market value. LAFFX invests its net assets in equity securities of large companies with market capitalizations of at least $5 billion dollar at the time of purchase.

Lord Abbett Affiliated has three-year annualized returns of 8.8%. As of the end of April 2024, LAFFX held 62 issues with 4.2% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lord Abbett Global Equity fund invests in equity securities of both foreign and U.S. companies. LGCWX advisors maintain a diversified portfolio comprising equity securities issued by global companies across various market capitalizations.

Lord Abbett Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. Ryan C. Howard has been one of the fund managers of LGCWX since 2019.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield fund invests the majority of its net assets in lower-rated debt securities such as high-yield bonds. LSYFX advisors also invest in foreign securities issued by non-U.S. entities that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield has three-year annualized returns of 4.9%. LSYFX has an expense ratio of 0.45%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LAFFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LGCWX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LSYFX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.