3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company targets a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $222 billion as of March 31, 2025. This privately held company has 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett has 200 institutional clients and manages assets for clients in more than 30 countries. It invests in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz Lord Abbett Affiliated LAFFX,Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFAX and Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Affiliated seeks long-term growth of capital and income without excessive fluctuations in market value. LAFFX invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large companies with market capitalization of at least $5 billion at the time of purchase.

Lord Abbett Affiliated has three-year annualized returns of 7%. Darnell C. Azeez has been one of the fund managers of LAFFX since 2019.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund seeks a positive return higher than the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, which measures the rate of inflation in the U.S. economy by investing in a portfolio of fixed-income securities, which consist of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed-income securities. LIFAX advisors also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to actively manage its portfolio duration.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.6%. LIFAX has an expense ratio of 0.78% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Lord Abbett Global Equity fund invests in equity securities of both foreign and U.S. companies. LGCFX advisors maintain a diversified portfolio, comprising equity securities issued by global companies across various market capitalizations.

Lord Abbett Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 7.5%. As of October 2024, LGCFX had 5.8% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

