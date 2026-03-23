3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Marvellous Returns

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $ 248 billion as of Dec.31, 2025. This privately held company has around 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks, and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Affiliated (LAFFX),Lord Abbett Developing Growth (LAGWX) and Lord Abbett Income (LAGVX). Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Affiliated fund invests primarily in equity securities of large companies. LAFFX advisors define a large company as one that has a market cap at the time of purchase that falls within the market cap range of companies on the Russell 1000 Index.

Lord Abbett Affiliated fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.2%. As of the end of October 2025, LAFFX held 69 issues, with 3.9% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth fund seeks long-term growth of capital through a diversified and actively managed portfolio consisting of developing growth companies, many of which are traded over the counter. LAGWX advisors use a bottom-up stock selection process, which means that it focuses on the investment fundamentals of companies, rather than reacting to stock market events.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.5%. LAGWX has an expense ratio of 0.94%.

Lord Abbett Income fund seeks a high level of income consistent with preservation of capital. LAGVX has net assets in investment-grade debt securities of various types.

Lord Abbett Income fund has a three-year annualized return of 7%. Robert A. Lee has been the fund manager of LAGVX since September 1997.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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