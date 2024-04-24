3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager which seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $199 billion in assets under management as of Mar 31, 2024. The company has 184 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 59 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund LAFFX, Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCFX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFOX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund seeks long-term growth of capital and income without excessive fluctuations in market value. LAFFX invests its net assets in equity securities of large companies with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion dollar at the time of purchase.

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.6%. Darnell C. Azeez has been one of the fund managers of LAFFX since December 2019.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund invests in equity securities of both foreign and U.S. companies. LGCFX advisors maintain a diversified portfolio comprising equity securities issued by global companies across various market capitalizations.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.7%. By the end of October 2023, LGCFX had 4.9% of its assets invested in Alphabet Inc.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund uses the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation and invests the majority of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities, and fixed-income securities. LIFOX may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.3%. LIFOX has an expense ratio of 0.45%.

