3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett is an independent, privately held global investment management firm. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the firm managed approximately $244 billion in assets.

The company offers a comprehensive range of investment strategies, including domestic and international equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. Supported by an experienced team of investment professionals, Lord Abbett serves institutional and individual clients in more than 30 countries.

Its products are distributed through mutual funds, separate accounts, sub-advised accounts, and managed account platforms, all driven by an active management approach and a strong long-term focus on client outcomes.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCFX, Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield LSYNX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies, irrespective of their nationality or market cap. LGCFX maintains a diversified portfolio.

Lord Abbett Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 18.8%. As of October 2025, LGCFX had 5.8% of its assets invested in NVIDIA.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in lower-rated debt securities, also known as high-yield bonds or junk bonds. LSYNX advisors define foreign securities as securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%. LSYNX has an expense ratio of 0.37%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund uses the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation and invests the majority of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities and fixed-income securities. LIFVX may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.4%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LIFVX since 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

