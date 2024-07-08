3 Longevity Stocks to Buy for Anti-Aging Breakthroughs

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The United States population is aging faster than ever, attracting interest in longevity stocks. By 2030, one in five Americans will be a senior citizen, up from one in twenty 100 years ago.

As a result, Crispen-based treatments meant to target age-related genomic changes are in development. Leading organizations are looking at methods to fix aging DNA, and businesses are using artificial intelligence to find molecules that either halt or slow down aging.

These discoveries and more are enabling the FDA and other agencies to classify aging as a curable illness. This change might hasten the authorization of anti-aging medications.

The world anti-aging market was worth about $62 billion in 2021, and by 2027, it’s projected to be worth about $93 billion.

As the number of individuals more than 60 rises to 2.1 billion by 2025, longevity stocks will fare well as biotechnology advances like artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery provide fast-acting anti-aging drugs, which means it’s the right time to look at three longevity stocks with over 50% upside.

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) is aggressively expanding its portfolio of therapeutic prospects, particularly when it comes to those developed to breach the blood-brain barrier for treating neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage disorders.

DNL126 is an investigational medication for MPS IIIA, commonly known as Sanfilippo syndrome Type A, that crosses the blood-brain barrier. Denali is testing its safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy in Phase 1/2. Recruitment is ongoing to produce biomarker proof of concept by 2024.

In addition, targeting MPS II (Hunter syndrome), tividenofusp alfa seeks to transport iduronate 2-sulfatase across the blood-brain barrier. The FDA has given it Fast Track classification; the European Medicines Agency has assigned Priority Medicines classification. Denali is recruiting subjects for the Phase 2/3 Compass trial across Europe, South America, and North America among other areas.

DNL343 targets ALS and regulates the integrated stress response pathway, which is hyperactive in ALS and causes neuronal death. Denali just finished enrollment for a major phase of its development, part of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial.

Denali is also working on many preclinical projects employing its Transport Vehicle technologies to target prevalent neurodegenerative illnesses and lysosomal storage disorders. IND-enabling research underlines efforts to target Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease using the OTV and ATV platforms.

Denali Therapeutics is rated as a “Strong Buy.” DNLI’s consensus price is set at an average of $42.71, reflecting a possible rise of 102% from its last close of $21.14.

Geron (GERN)

Renowned for its innovative work on telomerase inhibition for blood malignancies, Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) is also advancing anti-aging studies, making it a can’t-miss prospect among longevity stocks. Senescent cells, commonly known as “zombie cells,” secrete harmful compounds that kill surrounding healthy cells, causing aging and many age-related illnesses. The company has focused on treating them.

Imatetelstat, Geron’s key drug, is a new telomerase inhibitor that stops the unchecked growth of cancerous stem and progenitor cells in myeloid blood cancers. At the moment, imetelstat is being looked at by the FDA as a possible treatment for transfusion-dependent anemia in people with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. So far, the results look good. Geron is also looking into how it could be used to help other conditions that come with getting older, such as myelofibrosis.

EU officials are also assessing its marketing authorization application. In the IMerge Phase 3 study, imetelstat is tested for intermediate-2 or high-risk MF as well as MDS.

Geron studies anti-aging via telomerase suppression. The company is studying telomerase inhibitors to delay cellular aging and treat age-related diseases while creating new anti-aging drugs. Geron uses AI and machine learning to locate small compounds that destroy these cells.

GERN is rated “Strong Buy,” and the average price target is $7.07, a potential upside of 56% from $4.53.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) has a multi-year Helix genomics contract. This relationship gives Recursion access to large-scale clinico-genomic data using AI models, boosting pharmaceutical development and patient stratification. This is meant to speed up the development of precision drugs for numerous diseases, including anti-aging therapy.

At Download Day, Recursion updated its clinical pipeline. The company anticipates Phase 2 clinical trial findings for multiple drugs in 18 months.

What’s more, using a 90% success rate in forecasting compound outcomes in specific tests, the company has advanced its ADME and genetic mapping techniques. These innovations would make anti-aging drugs easier to make.

Recursion also has a deal with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to enhance its research with AI and supercomputing. RXRX uses Nvidia’s DGX-powered BioHive-2 supercomputer to handle massive biological data. The $50 million Nvidia investment in Recursion teaches AI systems to find pharmaceutical candidates faster and more accurately.

Recursion’s updated $1.5 billion Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) contract covers seven cancer projects. This deal will use Recursion’s drug discovery platform, which uses Nvidia’s BioHive-1 supercomputer to explore complicated biological and chemical interactions to develop cancer cures. Bayer’s commitment to Recursion’s cancer drugs may lead to exclusive licensing.

Last but not least, Recursion’s price goal for the next 12 months is $14, which is a huge increase of over 91% from its current price of $7.32.

