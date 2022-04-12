3 Lessons For Helping Retirees Get Back To Work

Angela Bergelt wasn’t ready to retire.

She had relocated from southern New Jersey to a small town called Goodyear, Ariz., but didn’t have enough money saved up to stop working entirely. Nor did she want to occupy her days with hobbies.

“I wanted to keep working,” said Bergelt, 64. “My dad worked until he was 80. I just have that in my DNA.”

Bergelt took a job as an independent contractor for LiveOps, a virtual call center, helping customers who are trying to get information about their medications. The job allows her to make her own hours, and brings in about $1,500 in a good month, much of which she saves in an individual retirement account (IRA).

She finds the work rewarding, and it leaves her with enough time in her day for her spouse and hobbies, like photographing monarch butterflies. “It’s nice to talk to people who…need help,” she said.

Bergelt’s experience provides a blueprint for millions of older workers who have left their full-time careers but can’t afford to stop working for good. Many older Americans left their jobs at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, either to care for loved ones or out of health concerns, and some are starting to look for a part-time paycheck.

Getting back into the game can be challenging for older workers, but the obstacles are not insurmountable.

“There’s no time like the present,” said Catherine Collinson, chief executive officer of the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. “With so many changes going on in the workforce, plus an ongoing labor shortage, for people over 50 this is their moment.”

More Americans Are Working in Retirement

Americans are simultaneously living longer and finding themselves less prepared for retirement. Bergelt represents a growing trend of older workers addressing both issues by rejoining the workforce or staying in it for longer.

A 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics report puts the trend into stark relief:

The segment of the actively working U.S. labor force made up of people who are 55 or older grew by more than 26% between 2010 and 2020, compared to a 4.5% gain for all active adult workers over the same period.

Workers 55 or older made up 13% of the total U.S. labor force in 2000, nearly 20% in 2010 and roughly 24% in 2020. This figure is expected to grow to 25% by the end of the decade.

The workforce participation for American women aged 55 and older jumped by 24% between 2010 and 2020.

The typical American retires around age 65, and will live for another two decades. In the past, defined benefit pension plans supported most Americans through this period. But the number of folks with pensions has dropped precipitously over the years. Among workers with retirement savings, just 28% have access to some form of pension now, compared to 40% in 1998.

This is why just half of all pre-retirement households have enough assets to maintain their standard of living in retirement, according to the Boston College Center for Retirement Research.

Lesson #1: Don’t Stress About Going Back to Work

Retirement and work have become much less clearly delineated for most Americans.

Roughly 40% of Americans who are 65 years old and working had retired at some point in the past then returned to the workforce, according to research from the Rand Institute. Meanwhile almost half of those 50 and not working would get back into the workforce should the right opportunity present itself.

In past eras, older workers tended to retire and stay retired, whereas today they tend to float in and out of the workforce. This trend may be reassuring if you’re anxious about getting back into the game: You won’t be alone.

Moreover, you needn’t hold out for a nine-to-five office job replete with benefits. Research shows that by working even an hourly job for a few extra years, plus delaying Social Security if possible, you’ll materially boost your retirement security.

Older Workers Are a Lot Like Younger Workers

One concern that older workers have is that they will have a tough time competing in the labor market. But it turns out that older workers don’t look all that different from their younger counterparts.

The Boston College Center for Retirement Research found that 91% of workers aged 55 to 60 assessed that their health was either good, very good or excellent, compared to 96% for workers aged 30 to 35. Older workers are just as likely to use computers at home as younger workers, and male workers have pretty much the same educational attainment no matter their age. There still is a college degree gap among women, but that gap is narrowing.

While studies show that older workers may have a harder time mastering new information quickly, there is little-to-no-evidence that someone’s existing accumulation of knowledge, verbal or word skills is impaired by age.

Lesson #2: Have Confidence in Your Abilities

Bergelt worked in medical administration for 35 years, but she wasn’t particularly well versed in the technical aspects of her new gig before starting. Nevertheless, she was very confident that she wouldn’t have any trouble with the material after training.

“Starting a new job can be done,” she said. “People are scared of making the leap. But if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

In fact, older workers have a wealth of experience to draw upon when taking on new challenges. And that may even give them a leg-up on younger workers. Research shows that having a belief in your ability to positively affect the world around you, especially as it relates to finances, can improve your bottom line.

Leverage the Moment

James Wylie wasn’t ready to retire, either, although the 40-year chemical company veteran didn’t need the money. Wylie had a pension from his old job, and made extra money along the way as a life coach and business coach.

Since last September, the 68-year-old has been tutoring students in subjects like algebra and personal finance through an online platform called TutorMe.

“When you’re retired, you want to stay physically active, but it’s also important for me to stay mentally active,” said Wylie. “I love giving back and helping the student solve problems and get my neurons firing.”

While you may not be in the same financial position as Wylie, you can learn from his example. He took a position that gave him emotional satisfaction, dovetailed with his professional experience and fit into his current schedule.

Lesson #3: Own Your Story

This is especially true for older workers who struggled during the pandemic. While lockdowns were especially hard on older Americans, now is as good a time as any to find a gig that meets your needs, since job openings remain near all-time highs.

Don’t worry if you took time off the past year or two, says Collinson. The key is just not to dwell on it, but confidently explain your story.

“Many people chose or found themselves taking time out of the workforce, due to parenting or caregiving or some other type of necessity,” said Collinson. “It’s fair to say, ‘I needed to take a timeout and I’m ready to come back.’”

Basic blocking-and-tackling will also help. Update your LinkedIn profile, reach out to your network telling them you’re interested in work and update your resume to include the types of skills that are relevant to the new position you’re considering. For help on that last score, check out the LinkedIn profiles of people who are doing the work you’re interested in to see what skills they’ve included.

The pandemic upended the lives of millions of near-retirees. If you weren’t ready to hang up your spurs completely, now is the time to re-engage.

