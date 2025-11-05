3 Leisure Stocks Set to Pull Off a Beat This Earnings Season

The leisure industry is likely to have benefited from robust demand for recreational products and golf business. Elevated disposable incomes and stable employment levels continued to sustain discretionary spending on leisure and travel. From a strategic standpoint, firms have accelerated business model transformation through AI-driven efficiency initiatives and enhanced digital engagement, improving both customer acquisition and retention metrics. Also, a focus on infrastructure investments and portfolio expansions is expected to be a tailwind.



Based on our research and market insights, we present three stocks — MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO and Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT — that are set to beat earnings estimates this earnings season.

Leisure Industry: A Snapshot

Of late, the golf industry has been gaining from healthy participation and resilient consumer demand. The industry continues to thrive as demand for premium golf gear rises, driven by players seeking to enhance performance and maintain a competitive edge. Per the report, the U.S. golf equipment market is projected to generate approximately $2.67 billion in revenues in 2025, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 3.88% from 2025 to 2030. U.S. consumers are expected to contribute $7.78 on a per capita basis to the market. While the United States remains a key contributor, China is anticipated to lead globally, with projected revenues of around $9 billion in 2025.



Companies are emphasizing premium product launches, such as next-generation golf balls, clubs and performance footwear, to enhance player experience and strengthen brand loyalty. Firms are also investing in technology-driven fitting initiatives and expanding digital connectivity platforms to support golfer preferences and deliver more personalized offerings. These strategic efforts are designed to attract new players and sustain long-term growth. However, macroeconomic challenges, including tariff pressures, a softer apparel and footwear market in Asia, and lingering supply chain uncertainties, are likely to have moderated the pace of expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.



The boat industry is focused on maintaining stability and fostering growth through right-sizing channel inventories, innovative product development and strong dealer relationships. This, and an emphasis on enterprise-wide tariff mitigation initiatives, prudent pipeline management and disciplined cost management, are expected to have strengthened the respective company's market positioning in the to-be-reported quarter .



However, macroeconomic uncertainty, persistently elevated interest rates and a volatile trade environment are likely to have acted as a roadblock for the boat industry. While demand remains steady in premium segments, price-sensitive categories such as pontoons are expected to experience cautious retail activity. According to NMMA, new powerboat retail sales continued to soften through July 2025, reflecting the impact of persistent macroeconomic headwinds on discretionary spending. Year to date through July, unit sales declined 8.9% from the prior-year period to 162,813 units, while sales over the trailing 12 months fell 7.6% to 220,215 units.



The cruise industry is gaining momentum, buoyed by strength in close-in demand and onboard spending. Firms are making targeted incremental investments and stepping up their marketing efforts to support their respective land-based destination portfolios. The initiative allows companies to monetize their strategic assets by using them to drive consumer consideration and conversion, thereby taking share from land-based alternatives. Increased focus on optimizing pricing and yield growth through a combination of new ships, advancements in commercial technology platforms fueled by AI and disciplined capital management are likely to have contributed positively. However, higher advertising expenses and fuel rate headwinds are likely to act as a roadblock.



The theme park industry has taken proactive steps to stimulate early-season demand and sustain visitor momentum amid evolving macroeconomic conditions. Operators introduced attractive limited-time promotional offers and front-loaded advertising efforts to strengthen consumer awareness and drive season pass sales. Increased focus on regional pass options, the introduction of memberships at parks and the rollout of comprehensive loyalty programs are likely to have strengthened annual pass renewal rates, attracted new customers and created a more stable and recurring revenue stream. Moreover, strategic capital investments in marketable attractions and technology integration — such as mobile platforms and e-commerce enhancements — are reinforcing the industry’s ability to adapt and deliver consistent value. With attendance rebounding and operating efficiencies improving, the theme park industry appears poised for a stronger second half.

How to Make the Right Pick?

Given the wide range of companies in this space, the task is by no means easy. While it is impossible to be sure of the outperformers, our proprietary methodology — a positive Earnings ESP along with a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — makes it relatively simple. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for identifying stocks that have a high chance of surprising in their upcoming earnings announcement. It shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Our research shows that for stocks with this combination, the chance of a positive earnings surprise is as high as 70%.

Potential Outperformers This Earnings Season

Here are a few leisure companies that investors can take a look at.



MasterCraft is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 6. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MasterCraft’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from strong dealer relationships, premium product demand and ongoing innovation across its MasterCraft, Crest and Balise brands. The company’s refreshed lineup — including the redesigned MasterCraft X Family and expanded Balise Halo series — is expected to have supported mix and engagement in the fiscal first quarter. Strategic efforts to maintain lean channel inventories and enhanced dealer coverage in key markets such as Texas and Idaho likely contributed to stable wholesale activity in the fiscal first quarter. Additionally, disciplined cost management, a flexible variable operating model and targeted marketing initiatives around new launches may have aided margins during the quarter. Continued investment in technology-driven features, premium audio systems and next-generation performance upgrades are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCFT’s first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, suggesting growth of 33.3% from 12 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Price and EPS Surprise

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. price-eps-surprise | MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Melco Resorts is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, 2025. The company has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Melco Resorts’ third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from sustained strength in Macau’s gaming market, record mass table volumes and continued growth in premium customer demand. This, along with the positive response to refreshed entertainment offerings such as the relaunched House of Dancing Water, enhanced gaming experiences and new high-limit and premium lounges, is expected to have supported property visitation and non-gaming revenue during the to-be-reported quarter. Recovery trends in the Philippines, aided by cost rationalization measures and a refreshed junket mix, and solid summer bookings at City of Dreams Mediterranean are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported. The company’s disciplined cost management and stable daily operating expenses are expected to have aided third-quarter margins.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLCO’s third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, suggesting growth of 37.5% from 8 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited price-eps-surprise | Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Quote

Planet Fitness is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6. The company presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Planet Fitness’ third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from steady membership growth, strong participation among younger demographics and continued momentum in franchise expansion. The company’s refreshed “We Are All Strong on This Planet” marketing campaign and record engagement in its High School Summer Pass program likely supported new member acquisition and brand visibility in the third quarter.



Strategic initiatives such as the nationwide rollout of online membership management, disciplined cost efficiencies in new club construction and the sale of select corporate-owned locations to franchise partners likely contributed to improved third-quarter operational alignment and profitability. Strength in Black Card membership penetration and expanding international traction, particularly in Spain, are also expected to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLNT’s third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share, suggesting growth of 12.5% from 64 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Planet Fitness, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Planet Fitness, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Planet Fitness, Inc. Quote

