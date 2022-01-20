3 Large-Cap Value Funds That You Should Definitely Buy

Large-cap funds are better choices than small or mid-cap funds for risk-averse investors. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks, with a long-term performance history and more stability compared to mid or small caps. Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies might be affected by a global downturn.

Meanwhile, investors looking for a bargain — stocks trading at a discount — are mostly interested in value funds, which comprise stocks that tend to trade at a price lower than their fundamentals (i.e. earnings, book value, debt-equity) and pay out dividend. In the long run, value stocks are expected to outperform the growth ones across all asset classes and are less vulnerable to the trending markets. However, investors interested in choosing value funds for yield should check the mutual fund yield as not all value funds comprise only companies that use their earnings primarily to pay out dividend.

Below we share with you three top-ranked, large-cap value mutual funds, viz., Westwood Quality Value Fund A Class WWLAX, Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund BBVLX and Fidelity Equity-Income Fund FEQIX. Each sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Westwood Quality Value Fund A Class aims for long-term capital appreciation. WWLAX primarily invests assets in common stocks and other equity securities of large-capitalization companies. It normally invests in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies as well as American Depositary Receipts.

Westwood Quality Value Fund A Class has returned 17.1% over the past three years. WWLAX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund aims for capital appreciation. BBVLX invests the majority of its assets in securities of large-capitalization companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies, with economic characteristics that seek to track the performance of securities of large-capitalization companies.

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund has returned 21.1% over the past three years. Mark Giambrone has been one of the fund managers of BBVLX since 2015.

Fidelity Equity-Income Fund aims to provide reasonable income, along with the potential for capital appreciation. FEQIX invests the majority of its assets in income-producing equity securities, which usually lead to investments in large-cap value stocks.

Fidelity Equity-Income Fund has returned 19.3% over the past three years. As of the end of November 2021, FEQIX held 129 issues, with 3.58% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all large-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.