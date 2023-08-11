3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

Large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those who seek high returns as well as a lesser risk than small-cap and mid-cap funds. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history, assuring more stability than what mid or small caps offer.



Additionally, growth funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms, the value of which is projected to rise over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary when investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than the other fund classes.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap growth mutual funds, viz., BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund DREVX, Bridges Investment Fund BRGIX and Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund FDSSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.



BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth consistent with the preservation of capital. DREVX advisors invest in common stocks issued primarily by U.S. companies and in foreign securities.



BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.3%. As of March 2023, DREVX held 48 issues and 8.5% of its assets were invested in Apple Inc.



Bridges Investment Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth. BRGIX advisors invest in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and convertible securities, which fund management believes offers the potential for increased earnings and dividends over time.



Bridges Investment Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.6%. BRGIX has an expense ratio of 0.77% compared with the category average of 0.99%.



Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund seeks capital growth by investing in stocks. FDSSX advisors also invest in domestic and foreign issuers, and use fundamental analysis of each issuer's financial condition and industry position as well as market and economic conditions to select investments.



Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fundhas three-year annualized returns of 12.5%. Chris Lee has been one of the fund managers of FDSSX since February 2023.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap growth mutual funds.

