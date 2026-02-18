3 Large-Cap Growth Funds to Buy as Consumer Sentiment Rebounds

U.S. consumers are showing renewed confidence in the economy, even as they continue to grapple with challenges such as elevated prices and a cooling job market. Consumer sentiment has climbed to a six-month high, driven by growing optimism that inflation will ease in the months ahead.

Against this backdrop, large-cap growth funds such as JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity I JPGSX, Fidelity Contrafund FCNTX and T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth TRBCX appear to be attractive buys.

Consumer Sentiment Rises

Consumer confidence has been rebounding. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 57.3 in February from 56.4 in January — the strongest reading since August 2025 and well above the analysts’ expectations of a decline to 55.

However, concerns remain, particularly around high living costs and a tightening labor market. Government data shows job openings fell to a five-year low in December. Still, investors are increasingly upbeat about the outlook, believing inflationary pressures will continue to cool.

Short-term inflation expectations over the next year dropped to a 13-month low of 3.5% in February from 4% in January. Longer-term expectations, however, edged higher, rising to 3.4% in February from 3.3% in the prior month.

Markets also appear reassured that the worst effects of tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump are now behind them. With inflation easing since November, investors are hopeful that the Federal Reserve could move toward multiple interest rate cuts this year, despite earlier projections pointing to just one modest reduction.

3 Large-Cap Growth Funds With Upside

We have selected three large-cap growth funds that are poised to gain from the above factors. Moreover, these funds have encouraging three and five-year returns. The minimum initial investment is within $5000.

We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future. Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors in identifying potential winners and losers. Unlike most of the fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance but also on the likely future success of the fund.

The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity I fund seeks long-term growth of capital. Under normal circumstances, JPGSX invests at least 80% of its assets in equity investments of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. companies.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity I fund has a track record of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, JPGSX’s returns over the three and five-year benchmarks are 27.5% and 16.7%, respectively. JPGSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.59%.

Fidelity Contrafund seeks capital appreciation. FCNTX invests primarily in the common stock of companies whose value management believes is not fully recognized by the public.

Fidelity Contrafund has a track record of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, FCNTX’s returns over the three and five-year benchmarks are 29.9% and 16.2%, respectively. FCNTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.75%, which is lower than its category average.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth fund seeks long-term capital growth. TRBCX invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of large and medium-sized, blue-chip companies that have the potential for above-average growth in earnings and are well-established in their respective industries.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth fund has a track record of positive total returns for over 10 years. Specifically, TRBCX’s returns over the three and five-year benchmarks are 29.1% and 11.6%, respectively. The fund has an annualexpense ratio of 0.71%, which is lower than its category average. TRBCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

