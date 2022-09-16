3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Solid Returns

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.

Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, namely ProFunds UltraBull Fund Investor Class ULPIX, JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund JDEAX and Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares VDIGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

ProFunds UltraBull Fund Investor Class seeks investment results which is twice the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index before investing in financial instruments that the advisor believes will produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. ULPIX chooses to invest in companies based on liquidity, price, market cap and financial viability. The fund has returned 15% over the past three years.

As of April 2022, ULPIX held 505 issues, with 23.1% of its assets invested in Total Repurchase Agreements.

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund seeks total returns from a diversified portfolio of equity securities with a risk profile similar to the S&P 500 Index. JDEAX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of both U.S. companies, which are primarily part of the S&P 500 Index. The fund has returned 13.8% over the past three years.

JDEAX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares invests primarily in stocks that tend to offer current dividends. VDIGX focuses on large-cap companies that have prospects for long-term total returns as a result of increased earnings and dividends over time. The fund has returned 10.1% over the past three years.

Donald J. Kilbride has been one of the fund managers of VDIGX since 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.

