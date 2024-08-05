3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small-caps and are thus safer. Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large-cap. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, namely Voya Corporate Leaders Trust LEXCX, Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock FDESX and Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS IB HDGBX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Voya Corporate Leaders Trust invests in an equal number of shares of common stock of certain American blue-chip corporations. The fund has returned 11.4% over the past three years.

As of December 2023, LEXCX held 21 issues, with 39% of its assets invested in Union Pacific.

Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies considered growth stocks, value stocks, or both. FDESX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors like industry position, as well as market and economic conditions. The fund has returned 10.4% over the past three years.

FDESX has an expense ratio of 0.42%.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS IB invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities. HDGBX advisors also invest in large-cap companies with market capitalizations comparable to those on the S&P 500 Index, as well as in foreign securities. The fund has returned 7.9% over the past three years.

Brian J. Schmeer has been one of the fund managers of HDGBX since February 2023.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.

