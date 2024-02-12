3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer.

Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund LEXCX, Northern Large Cap Core Fund NOLCX and Elfun Trusts ELFNX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund seeks long-term capital growth and income through investment in an equal number of shares of common stock of a fixed list of American blue-chip corporations. LEXCX also invests generally in a fixed-list of 25 stocks of American 'blue chip' corporations.

Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.7%. As of June 2023, LEXCX held 21 issues, with 35.3% of its net assets invested in Union Pacific Corporation.

Northern Large Cap Core Fund invests most of its net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of domestic and foreign large-cap companies that are traded in the United States. NOLCX advisors consider large-cap companies as those with market capital within the range of the companies listed on the Russell 1000 Index.

Northern Large Cap Core Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.8%. NOLCX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Elfun Trusts seeks long-term growth of capital and future income rather than current income. ELFNX invests in equity securities of U.S. companies.

Elfun Trusts has three-year annualized returns of 10.2%. William D. Sandow has been one of the fund managers of ELFNX since August 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

