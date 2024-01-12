3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility, by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.

Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Vanguard Growth & Income Inv VQNPX, Nicholas Fund NICSX and State Farm Growth Fund STFGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Vanguard Growth & Income Inv seeks long-term growth of capital and income from dividends. VQNPX invests in a diversified group of stocks that have investment characteristics like companies listed on the S&P 500 Index but are expected to provide a higher total return than the index.

Vanguard Growth & Income Inv has three-year annualized returns of 10%. As of September 2023, VQNPX held 854 issues, and 6.5% of its assets were invested in Microsoft Corp.

Nicholas Fund seeks growth of capital. NICSX invests in medium and large-sized companies, emphasizing growth companies at reasonable prices.

Nicholas Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.6%. NICSX has an expense ratio of 0.71% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

State Farm Growth Fund seeks long-term growth of capital, which may be supplemented by income. STFGX invests in common stocks and other income-producing equity securities.

State Farm Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%. Christine Tinker has been one of the fund managers of STFGX since 2021.

