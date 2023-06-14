3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility, by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to the graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.



Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund FGRTX, Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund LEXCX and Nicholas Fund NICSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.



Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund seeks high total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. FGRTX invests a majority of its assets in common stocks with a focus on those that pay current dividends and show potential for capital appreciation.



Fidelity Mega Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.4%. As of March 2023, FGRTX held 92 issues, and 7.9% of its assets were invested in EXXON MOBIL CORP.



Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund seeks long-term capital growth and income through investment in an equal number of shares of common stock of a fixed list of American blue-chip corporations. LEXCX advisors choose to invest in a fixed list of 25 stocks of American 'blue chip' corporations.



Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.9%. LEXCX has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared with the category average of 0.94%.



Nicholas Fund seeks growth of capital by investing in small, medium and large-sized companies. The investment style is a blend of growth and value. NICSX advisors combine elements of both growth and value investing styles.



Nicholas Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.4%. David O. Nicholas, has been one of the fund managers of NICSX since 2011.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.