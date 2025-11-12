3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Extraordinary Growth

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid- or small-cap funds and are thus safer.

Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, these companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investments.

Below we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, namely Fidelity Mega Cap Stock FGRTX, Allspring Disciplined US Core EVSAX and Northern Large Cap Core NOLCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Mega Cap Stock primarily invests in large-cap companies comparable to those in major U.S. indexes. It includes both domestic and international stocks, focusing on growth and value opportunities based on fundamental analysis of financial strength, industry standing and market conditions. The fund has returned 30.1% over the past three years.

As of June 2025, FGRTX held 98 issues, with 7.7% of its assets invested in Microsoft.

Allspring Disciplined US Core primarily invests in equity securities of large U.S. companies, focusing on firms with market capitalizations similar to those in the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase, with most of its assets allocated to large-cap equities. The fund has returned 26.2% over the past three years.

EVSAX has an expense ratio of 0.83%.

Northern Large Cap Core primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of large U.S. companies, including foreign firms trading in the United States, focusing on those with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000 Index. The fund has returned 26.1% over the past three years.

Reed A. LeMar has been one of the fund managers of NOLCX since July 2024.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.

