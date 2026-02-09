3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds to Buy for Marvellous Returns

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.

Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz.,Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps (FAGOX),Selected American Shares (SLASX) and Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity (LMSIX). Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps fund seeks capital growth. FAGOX invests primarily in common stocks of both domestic and foreign issuers.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opps has three-year annualized returns of 34.7%. Kyle Weaver has been one of the fund managers of FAGOX since 2015.

Selected American Shares fund seeks to achieve both capital growth and income. SLASX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities issued by large companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion that are of high quality and whose shares are selling at attractive prices.

Selected American Shares fund has three-year annualized returns of 25.5%. SLASX has an expense ratio of 0.97%.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity fund invests its net assets in equity securities of U.S. small-cap companies. LMSIX advisors also invest in foreign companies through American Depositary Receipts.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.2%. As of September 2025, LMSIX held 279 issues with 1.5% of its assets invested in Bloom Energy Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors canclick here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week.Get it free >>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (SLASX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LMSIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FAGOX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.