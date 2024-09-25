3 John Hancock Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

John Hancock Life Insurance Company was established in 1862 and later acquired by Manulife Financial in 2004. It offers a wide range of mutual funds using a multimanager strategy. With a team of over 600 investment experts and managed assets totaling $830 billion as of March 31, 2024, John Hancock shows a commitment to responsible investing through ESG integration. All these factors make John Hancock’s mutual funds a solid choice for investment.

We have chosen three John Hancock mutual funds JHancock Disciplined Value Fund JDVVX, JHancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund JVMAX and John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio JALGX, that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

JHancock Disciplined Value Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities such as common stocks issued by companies with a market capitalization of $1 billion or more. JDVVX advisors also invest in foreign currency.

Mark E. Donovan has been the lead manager of JDVVX since Jan. 2, 1997. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.4%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.6%) and Alphabet Inc. (2.9%) as of March 31, 2024.

JDVVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10% and 13.1%, respectively. JDVVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.71%.

JHancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities such as common stocks. JVMAX advisors also invest in foreign currency.

Steven L. Pollack has been the lead manager of JVMAX since June 1, 2001. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (2.1%), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (2%) and AMETEK, Inc. (1.6%) as of March 31, 2024.

JVMAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.8% and 11.8%, respectively. JVMAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.12%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

John Hancock Funds II Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio invests most of its assets in equity securities. JALGX advisors also invest in fixed-income securities.

Nathan W. Thooft has been the lead manager of JALGX since May 15, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like J Hancock Intl Strat Equity (6.8%), J Hancock 2 Bond Fund (6.1%) and J Hancock 2 Mid Value Fd (6%) as of June 30, 2024.

JALGX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.4% and 9%, respectively. JALGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 0.54%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (JVMAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JDVVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JALGX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.