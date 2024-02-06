3 John Hancock Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

John Hancock Life Insurance Company, U.S.A. was established in 1862. In 2004, it was acquired by Manulife Financial, a life insurance company based in Canada. Since then, John Hancock has been operating as a subsidiary under Manulife Financial. As of Sep 30, 2023, the company administered assets worth $746 billion.

John Hancock’s funds have an average expense ratio of 0.95% and 75% of their funds are categorized as no-load funds. This showcases John Hancock’s commitment to providing investment solutions that are both cost-effective and easily accessible. Apart from the numbers themselves, the company’s dedication to transparency, reliability and innovation is commendable. All these factors make John Hancock a compelling choice for investors who are looking for long-term success.

Investing in John Hancock mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three John Hancock mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

JHancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund JVMAX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities such as common. JVMAX advisors also invest in foreign currency.

Steven L. Pollack has been the lead manager of JVMAX since Jun 1, 2001. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (2.2%), AMETEK, Inc. (1.8%) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (1.7%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

JVMAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11% and 13.4%, respectively. JVMAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.12%.

JHancock Disciplined Value Fund JVLCX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in a diverse portfolio, mainly consisting of equity securities, such as common stocks. JVLCX advisors also invest in foreign currency-based investments.

Mark E. Donovan has been the lead manager of JVLCX since Jan 1, 1997. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.7%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.7%) and Alphabet Inc. (3.4%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

JVLCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.2% and 10.9%, respectively. JVLCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.77%.

JHancock U.S. Growth Fund JSGCX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks of small-capitalization companies. JSGCX also invests in foreign securities.

Timothy N. Manning has been the lead manager of JSGCX since Jan 11, 2022. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corporation (11.9%), Alphabet Inc. (8.7%) and Apple Inc. (8%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

JSGCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.1% and 16.1%, respectively. JSGCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.74%.

Zacks Investment Research

