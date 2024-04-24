3 John Hancock Mutual Fund for Reliable Returns

John Hancock Life Insurance Company, based in the United States and founded in 1862, has been operating as an entity under Manulife Financial since 2004. With assets over $746 billion under its management and administration, the company has over 600 investment experts spread across five continents to cater to 17 million clients. Investing in John Hancock provides assurance, dependability and access to a network of professionals, making it an attractive option for investments.

Investing in John Hancock mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three John Hancock mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

JHancock Disciplined Value Fund JDVVX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities such as common stocks issued by companies with a market capitalization of $1 billion or more. JDVVX advisors also invest in foreign currency.

Mark E. Donovan has been the lead manager of JDVVX since Jan 1, 1997. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.2%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.4%) and Alphabet Inc. (3%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

JDVVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.3% and 12.6%, respectively. JDVVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

JHancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund JVMIX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities. JVMIX advisors also invest in foreign currency.

Steven L. Pollack has been the lead manager of JVMIX since Jun 1, 2001. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (2.1%), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (1.7%) and AMETEK, Inc. (1.5%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

JVMIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.8% and 12.8%, respectively. JVMIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.87%.

JHancock U.S. Growth Fund JSGCX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks of small-capitalization companies. JSGCX also invests in foreign securities.

Timothy N. Manning has been the lead manager of JSGCX since Jan 11, 2022. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corporation (12.7%), Alphabet Inc. (8%) and Apple Inc. (7.2%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

JSGCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.8% and 15.8%, respectively. JSGCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.74%.

