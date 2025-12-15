3 Janus Henderson Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

The asset management company Janus Henderson has operated in the industry for more than 90 years, delivering mutual funds that implement research-driven investment approaches to reach their objectives. It manages $483.8 billion in assets through its 25 global locations, which have more than 350 investment professionals working there. The portfolio investment process relies on fundamental analyst research and direct company interactions and internal market assessment, which enables managers to develop their own investment views while maintaining investment stability through market changes.

We have chosen three Janus Henderson mutual funds —Janus Henderson Glb Tech and Innovt (JNGTX), Janus Henderson Venture Fund (JANVX) and Janus Henderson Global Research Fund (JANWX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Janus Henderson Glb Tech and Innovt fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in securities of domestic and foreign companies that the portfolio managers believe will benefit from advances or improvements in technology. JNGTX advisors choose to invest in companies for their growth potential.

Denny Fish has been the lead manager of JNGTX since Jan. 12, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (14.3%), Microsoft Corp (12.5%) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (9.5%) as of June 30, 2025.

JNGTX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 33.2% and 14.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.83%. JNGTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Janus Henderson Venture Fund invests in small-cap companies with market capitalizations comparable to those in the Russell 2000 Index. JANVX advisors also invest in foreign securities.

Jonathan D. Coleman has been the lead manager of JANVX since May 13, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Stride, Inc. (2.7%), SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (2.3%) and OSI Systems, Inc. (2.2%) as of June 30, 2025.

JANVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.1% and 4.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.79%. JANVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Janus Henderson Global Research Fund invests in growth-oriented stocks across companies of all sizes worldwide. JANWX advisor also invests its assets in companies located outside the United States.

Joshua Cummings has been the lead manager of JANWX since Jan. 26, 2024. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (6.4%), Microsoft Corp (5.6%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (3.5%) as of June 30, 2025.

JANWX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.3% and 13.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.84%. JANWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

