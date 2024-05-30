3 Janus Henderson Mutual Funds to Invest in Right Now

Janus Henderson was established in 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors. Managing a total of $352.6 billion in assets, the company operates across 24 offices worldwide and has over 340 investment professionals on board. Janus Henderson offers a diverse range of mutual funds designed to cater to various risk tolerances and investment objectives. With a research-driven approach and a legacy of financial stability spanning over nine decades, Janus Henderson emerges as a standout choice for investors.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Janus Henderson mutual funds that are anticipated to safeguard one's portfolio and offer appealing returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Janus Henderson Responsible Intl Div HDDVX fund invests most of its assets in a portfolio comprising dividend-producing equity securities. HDDVX advisors also invest in common and preferred stocks, depository receipts, and other equity-related securities.

Ben Lofthouse has been the lead manager of HDDVX since Nov 30, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like RELX PLC (3.9%), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (3.8%) and Nestlé S.A. (3.8%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

HDDVX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.2% and 7.4%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 0.99%. HDDVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Janus Henderson Research JNRFX seeks to generate additional revenues by offering qualified broker-dealers and institutions the opportunity to borrow securities, either for short-term or long-term periods, with a maximum loan amount of up to one-third of its total assets at the time of origination. JNRFX invests in common stocks chosen for their growth prospects, spanning a wide range of companies from established large entities to emerging growth firms.

Matthew Peron has been the lead manager of JNRFX since Apr 13, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (12.4%), Apple Inc. (7.1%) and NVIDIA Corp (6.4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

JNRFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 7.9% and 14.6%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 0.62%. JNRFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Fund JNMCX invests in equity securities of mid-sized companies whose market capitalization falls in the range of the Russell Midcap Value Index.

Kevin Preloger has been the lead manager of JNMCX since Apr 1, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (2.8%), Alliant Energy Corp (2.5%) and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (2.4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

JNMCX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.1% and 7.7%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 0.67%. JNMCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (JNMCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JNRFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (HDDVX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.