3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.84 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of April 30, 2025. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,400 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 26 countries.



This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Discovery OPOCX, Invesco Small Cap Value VSCAX and Invesco Summit SMMIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.



Invesco Discovery fund seeks capital appreciation. OPOCX invests mainly in common stocks of U.S. companies that the portfolio manager believes have favorable growth prospects.



Invesco Discovery has three-year annualized returns of 15.9%. As of August 2025, OPOCX held 101 issues, with 2.2% of its assets invested in StepStone Group Inc.



Invesco Small Cap Value fund seeks capital appreciation. VSCAX invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small-capitalization companies that the fund's investment adviser believes are undervalued.



Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 19.9%. Jonathan Edwards has been one of the fund managers of VSCAX since 2010.



Invesco Summit fund seeks growth of capital. SMMIX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the fund managers believe have the potential for growth in earnings, including small-sized growth companies, and in common stocks believed to be undervalued relative to other available investments.



Invesco Summit has three-year annualized returns of 27.8%. SMMIX has an expense ratio of 0.83% compared with the category average of 0.95%.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

