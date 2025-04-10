3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

With around $1,844.8 billion worth of assets under management as of March 31, 2025, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. It has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices in 26 countries.

Below, we share with you three Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX, Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 MLPFX and Invesco Comstock ACSTX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Invesco Small Cap Value fund seeks capital appreciation. VSMIX invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small-capitalization companies that the fund's investment adviser believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value three-year annualized returns of 14.9%. As of the end of October 2024, VSMIX held 119 issues, with 4% of its assets invested in Coherent Corp.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 fund invests most of its net assets in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and MLP-related securities. It primarily invests in issuers engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 has three-year annualized returns of 23.6%. MLPFX has an expense ratio of 1.26%.

Invesco Comstock fund seeks capital growth and income through investments in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common and preferred stocks. ACSTX adviser generally seeks to identify companies that are undervalued and have identifiable factors that might lead to improved valuations.

Invesco Comstock has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. Kevin C. Holt has been the fund manager of ACSTX since August 1999.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (MLPFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (VSMIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ACSTX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.