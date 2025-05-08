3 Invesco Mutual Funds to Buy for Outstanding Returns

With around $1.73 trillion worth of assets under management as of July 31, 2024, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices in 26 countries.

Below, we share with you three Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 MLPTX, Invesco Small Cap Value VSCAX and Invesco Comstock ACSDX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in master limited partnerships of companies engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPTX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.8%. As of the end of November 2024, MLPTX had 43 issues and invested 8.6% of its net assets in Energy Transfer.

Invesco Small Cap Value fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which, according to the fund’s advisors, are undervalued. VSCAX advisors also invest in derivatives, or other instruments with the same economic characteristics.

Invesco Small Cap Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. VSCAX has an expense ratio of 1.1%.

Invesco Comstock fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks, derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics, irrespective of any market capitalization. ACSDX advisors also invest in real estate investment trusts.

Invesco Comstock fund has three-year annualized returns of 9%. Kevin C. Holt has been one of the fund managers of ACSDX since August 1999.

